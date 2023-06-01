Newcastle United on the Cards for Unwanted Chelsea Striker?

Chelsea’s Joao Felix in the Balance, Atletico Madrid Suggest Newcastle Move

Following a disappointing conclusion to his stint at Stamford Bridge, Portuguese forward Joao Felix finds himself at a crossroads. Having fallen out of favour at Atletico Madrid and turned away by Chelsea, he has been suggested for a surprising switch to Newcastle United.

Felix’s Chelsea Hopes Dashed

Joao Felix’s hopes of cementing his place at Chelsea came to an abrupt end as the Blues’ new head coach chose not to retain him post his loan period. As reported by Adrian Kajumba in The Daily Mail, this decision has plunged the Portuguese international into uncertainty about his future.

Atletico Madrid Seeks New Taker

The 23-year-old forward’s relationship with Atletico Madrid soured earlier this year, resulting in his exit in January. With the Spaniards keen on seeking a fresh home for Felix, the coming months may witness a decisive shift in his career trajectory.

At present, the prospect of a permanent deal for Felix seems relatively bleak. However, another loan move could be on the horizon for the Atletico outcast.

Financial Implications for Newcastle

Chelsea’s loan agreement for Felix reportedly cost them around £9m, in addition to covering the player’s wages exceeding £200,000. This high figure could potentially prove a hurdle for Newcastle, particularly given the club’s existing wage structure.

Newcastle United’s manager, Eddie Howe, candidly expressed the financial limitations faced by the club in attracting top-tier talent.

“We’re not huge players of wages in the Premier League, so the big clubs will all dwarf us in terms of that. That makes it hard to attract the very, very best players on the market.”

Prospects for Joao Felix

Nevertheless, Newcastle United could be a viable prospect for Felix, given their recent fourth-place finish in the Premier League. This achievement means they can offer him the Champions League platform he desires, matching what he hoped for during his Chelsea loan.

Whilst Newcastle remains an option, another potential destination for Felix could be French champions Paris Saint-Germain, another club to which the forward has been proposed.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Joao Felix’s future remains in flux, leaving us in anticipation of where the next chapter of this talented player will unfold.