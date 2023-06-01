Lukaku to Arsenal: A Calculated Gamble Worth Taking?

The Romelu Lukaku Enigma: A Winning Bet for Arsenal?

Romelu Lukaku, the much-debated Chelsea forward, could surprisingly find a new lease of life at Arsenal. This insight comes from none other than the former England striker, Darren Bent, who made his case on TalkSport.

Lukaku’s story has been an unusual one. Despite the promise of a season concluding potentially with a Champions League title for Inter Milan, his future at Chelsea hangs in the balance. The Belgian hotshot was loaned back to Inter after a less than convincing stint with the Blues, amassing only 15 goals across 44 appearances.

Lukaku vs Jesus: A Tactical Conundrum

Darren Bent, the former Tottenham and Sunderland player, has boldly touted Lukaku as a better fit for Arsenal over Gabriel Jesus. Bent states, “What Gabriel Jesus did at Arsenal [this season] was brilliant, but there were times he would frustrate me because he wasn’t in the box enough.” Bent further underlines his point, adding, “Lukaku, I know he’s in there.”

A tactical reshuffle is envisaged by Bent with Gabriel Jesus potentially being placed on the left, “It’s a squad game. But I would start Lukaku down the middle over Gabriel Jesus.”

Lukaku’s Price Tag: A Risk Worth Taking?

Lukaku, despite struggling in his second stint at Stamford Bridge, won’t come cheap. The former Manchester United and Everton star, who remains Belgium’s record goalscorer, made his second Chelsea entrance for a cool €115m (£98m) and still has three years remaining on his contract.

However, our Expected Transfer Value (xTV) calculations suggest his current valuation to be a more palatable €45.3m (£38.9m). Could this be an enticing proposition for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners? If Lukaku manages to hit top gear, this might just be a gamble worth taking.

To sum up, Bent’s commentary highlights an intriguing prospect for Arsenal, and the Lukaku saga promises to be one of the talking points in the upcoming transfer window.