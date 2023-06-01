Man United’s Premier League Push: Mount Terms Agreed?

Manchester United Seals Deal for Mason Mount: A Summer 2023 Premier League Transfer

Premier League club Manchester United has set the tone for the summer transfer window of 2023, reportedly agreeing to personal terms with Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

Mark Goldbridge, a prominent football pundit and Manchester United fan has extensively covered the development on his YouTube channel. In his recent video, he said, “Mason Mount has agreed personal terms with Manchester United which will surely lead to Mason Mount becoming a Manchester United player.” This latest development underscores Manchester United’s aggressive approach for the summer, making it one of the most intriguing stories of the Premier League transfer market. This follows a report by Talksport who have said that terms have been agreed with Chelsea’s Mount.

Mason Mount – A Decision Made

The decision by Mason Mount to make the switch has reportedly been in the works for quite some time. Insiders close to Chelsea have indicated that Mount has made it clear he wants to be part of Manchester United. “The decision by Mason Mount that he wants to leave Chelsea and come to Manchester United appears to have been made for quite a considerable period” Goldbridge mentioned. However, negotiations with Chelsea regarding the transfer fee are still in progress.

Mason Mount’s anticipated move to Manchester United has come as a surprise to many. While the talented player has not had his best season at Chelsea, the move reflects the conviction of Manchester United’s new manager, Eric Ten Hag, who firmly believes in Mount’s potential. Goldbridge remarks, “Both those managers see the value in those players and believe that they can get them to levels that they were before in Man United and Man City shirts respectively.“

Manchester United’s Winning Streak

What stands out in this potential move is Manchester United’s apparent departure from their usual transfer strategy. Notably, they are not only going for players that rivals want but are also managing to secure them. Goldbridge asserts, “This is a deal where other people want him. This is something United haven’t really done. This is something that I would praise because United don’t do this.“

Another notable aspect of this transfer is that it is evidently Ten Hag’s first choice and a priority. Goldbridge comments, “This is I want Mason Mount. This is a quick, I want this deal done quickly. Let’s go and do it. This is a priority signing.” Such decisiveness and assertiveness in the transfer market bode well for Manchester United, which could signal a new era for the Premier League club.

Potential Transfer Fee

As of now, the exact figure Manchester United would pay for Mount remains a matter of speculation. Some reports suggest that Chelsea may want up to £80 million, while United prefers to cap the deal at around £50 million. Goldbridge speculates, “We’ll probably end up paying £50 million with add-ons or £60 million” This substantial fee underlines Manchester United’s readiness to spend big in pursuit of Premier League success.

This early move for Mason Mount suggests a strategic play from Manchester United. It indicates the club’s intent to secure a deal for a sought-after player, setting the stage for the rest of their summer transfer activity. As Goldbridge puts it, “It gives you confidence and momentum. Great signing for the manager and his first choice.“

In Conclusion

In the midst of this uncertainty, one thing is clear – Mason Mount’s anticipated transfer to Manchester United is a significant development in the Premier League’s summer 2023 transfer window. It sends a clear message about United’s ambition and could potentially be the start of a reshaping of the squad under manager Ten Hag. Only time will tell how this bold move plays out, but for now, it certainly keeps the fans and the Premier League on their toes.