Coutinho Heads List of Villa’s Likely Summer Departures

Philippe Coutinho’s Future at Aston Villa Under Unai Emery Looks Grim

The Unraveling of Coutinho at Villa Park

When the once revered attacking midfielder, Philippe Coutinho, signed a £20 million transfer deal to join Aston Villa from Barcelona, anticipation was high. Unfortunately, the expected fairy tale has turned into somewhat of a transfer nightmare, with Coutinho now seemingly on his way out of the club as the summer transfer window draws nearer.

This news, as reported by Birmingham World, has emerged due to the Brazilian’s ongoing injury struggles and his subsequent misalignment with Unai Emery’s strategic blueprint

Coutinho, once a dazzling presence on the pitch for Liverpool and Bayern Munich, joined Villa on loan in January 2022. His arrival was a significant event, promising thrilling football. However, the reality has proven quite different. Despite a respectable start – five goals in his first 19 Premier League outings for the 2021-22 season – the latter part of his tenure, post his permanent move, saw a mere single goal to his name.

Villa Park’s Summer Exodus

While Coutinho’s imminent departure will likely make headlines, he won’t be the only player leaving Villa Park. The approaching summer presents several contracts expiring, and a handful of players are eyeing pastures new. The impending transfer window breeds an air of uncertainty; however, the players possibly poised to say their goodbyes to Villa Park are identifiable.

Unai Emery’s decision following crucial discussions will see club legend, Ashley Young, bid adieu to Villa Park at June’s end. At 37, the Villa stalwart is set to part ways with the club that loved him dearly.

Jed Steer, a brilliant servant of Aston Villa for a decade, will also bid farewell to the club. The goalkeeper’s departure is precipitated by a series of unfortunate Achilles tendon injuries.

Keinan Davis, despite successful loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Watford, seems unlikely to secure a permanent place at Villa. His year-long contract presents a likely last opportunity for the Villans to recoup funds from his potential transfer.

Marvelous Nakamba, loaned to Luton Town by Emery during the second half of the season, became somewhat of an unexpected headache for Villa. Despite initially being surplus to requirements, Nakamba’s brilliant performance at Kenilworth Road has complicated matters. However, his departure seems likely in the anticipated summer rebuild.

Aston Villa is set for some significant changes, with key players including Philippe Coutinho likely to exit in the approaching summer transfer window. Unai Emery’s plans for the club will surely come into sharper focus in the coming weeks.