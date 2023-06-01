Sean Dyche’s Verdict: Coady Not to Stay On at Everton

Everton’s Decision on Conor Coady: A Return to Wolverhampton Wanderers

In a shift of direction, Everton Football Club has opted not to proceed with the £4.5 million option of signing central defender Conor Coady on a permanent deal. Consequently, Coady, a player known for his leadership and defensive capabilities, is set to make a return to his club, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A Change in Game Play: Coady’s Role at Everton

Despite his previous fall from grace under manager Sean Dyche, Coady’s value was reiterated in Everton’s recent victory over Bournemouth. This win was instrumental in safeguarding the club’s standing in the Premier League for another season.

Coady was instrumental in a back three formation, yet it seems his performance did not sway Dyche to extend his loan on a permanent basis.

Everton’s Defensive Reshuffle

The end of Yerry Mina’s contract and his subsequent free transfer further compound Everton’s defensive reshuffling. Dyche, however, still has the likes of James Tarkowski and Michael Keane at his disposal, both of whom he previously worked with at Burnley. Everton also boasts defensive options in Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, and Jarrad Branthwaite, the latter returning after an advantageous loan spell at PSV Eindhoven.

With Holgate and Godfrey tallying only four and nine appearances under Dyche respectively, questions hover around their future at the club. This comes as Everton aims to streamline a squad viewed as excessively large.

Coady’s Stint at Goodison Park

Former manager Frank Lampard brought Coady to Goodison Park after Wolverhampton Wanderers decided their then-captain could be loaned out. Bruno Lage, who was the head coach at Molineux at that time, was keen to transition to a back four, which left the England international in a position where he was not required.

The humble fee included in Coady’s deal is reflective of the high regard he garnered during his seven-year tenure at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nevertheless, Dyche has chosen not to activate the clause, marking an end to Coady’s spell at Everton.

Everton’s Squad Reshaping Continues

Further changes to Everton’s line-up include the departure of wingback Ruben Vinagre, who, following an injury-plagued season, will return to his parent club, Sporting Lisbon.

The twists and turns in Everton’s player dynamics signify a time of change and potential opportunity at Goodison Park. As Tony McArdle reports in The Times, how this evolution in the squad will affect the club’s future performance remains to be seen.