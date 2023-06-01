Inter Milan Eyes £25m Move for Chelsea’s Chalobah

Chalobah’s Chelsea Journey

The Chelsea football fraternity could soon wave goodbye to another of its academy diamonds, 23-year-old defender Trevoh Chalobah. As reported by Dom Smith in the Evening Standard, Chalobah could be an imminent summer addition to Inter Milan’s ranks.

A staple of Chelsea’s academy since 2007, Chalobah’s hard-fought transition to the first team materialised in 2021. However, establishing a regular place in the Blues’ defensive quartet has proven a difficult task for the young defender.

A New Chapter with Inter?

Inter Milan are keen to bolster their defensive structure, they are reportedly courting Chalobah for a proposed £25 million deal. The player’s quest for regular first-team action and a dream of featuring in Gareth Southgate’s 2024 England European Championship squad might just make the Italian side’s offer an attractive proposition.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea’s gaffer, Mauricio Pochettino, is ready to part ways with the centre-back. Yet, a potential £25m windfall might provide enough persuasion.

Chalobah’s potential departure would not leave the Chelsea backline bare, with options such as Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Kalidou Koulibaly, and upcoming talent Levi Colwill remain to shore up the Blues’ defence.

Chalobah: The Next Chelsea Star in Serie A?

The allure of Serie A has previously tempted other Chelsea academy graduates. Notably, Tammy Abraham at Roma and Fikayo Tomori at Milan who have taken the Italian top-flight by storm since their departure from the English shores. Their sterling performances have not only garnered international recognition with England call-ups but also serve as a shining example to Chalobah.

Inter could offer Chalobah a viable pathway to replicate the success of his predecessors. With the ageing backline comprising 33-year-old Matteo Darmian and 35-year-old Francesco Acerbi, Chalobah might well find the 2023-24 Serie A campaign an opportunity to make his mark.