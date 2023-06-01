Chelsea’s Striker Dilemma: Is Tammy Abraham the Answer?

Tammy Abraham – A Tale of Roma, Chelsea and the Summer Transfer Merry-go-round

Let’s spin a yarn in the ever-intriguing world of football transfers. Our protagonist? The spry Tammy Abraham, formerly of Chelsea, currently of Roma, as detailed in Mike McGrath’s scoop for The Telegraph. Our plot? A merry-go-round of summer transfers, fraught with speculation and fiscal complications.

Tammy Abraham: The Roman Adventure

On a fine summer’s day two years past, Abraham was thrust into the limelight of Italy’s grand old city. A cool £34 million handed him a ticket to embark on an adventure with Jose Mourinho’s Roma. Fast-forward to 36 goals later and our protagonist has made a significant mark on the Eternal City.

Yet, in the sprawling Roman narrative, Abraham’s tale encountered a stutter this past season. The ghost of 2021-22 loomed large, when the striker’s goals poured like a downpour in London. However, the past season saw him sharing the stage with Andrea Belotti, thus dimming his prolificacy.

Now, whispers from Roma suggest the club may accept offers for their English jewel, and the winds of the summer transfer window carry these whispers far and wide.

An Englishman’s Homecoming?

A cursory glance at Abraham’s CV reveals a striking stint at Chelsea under Frank Lampard. A handsome tally of 15 league goals in the 2019-20 campaign prompts an enticing question: Could the Premier League be his next destination? If there’s a club in need of a prime number nine, it’s his former residence, Chelsea.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s signing went belly-up, while their promising colt, Armando Broja, met with a season-ending injury. Kai Havertz, though brimming with talent, has yet to shine in the striker role.

Despite the upcoming arrival of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, Chelsea’s need for a striker is glaring. Their net bulges less often than their rivals, a scenario Pochettino is keen to rectify.

The Search for Blue’s Goal Machine

Chelsea’s target list is not wanting for quality. Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, and Ivan Toney decorate the Blues’ wish-list with their scoring prowess. Yet, each presents a unique predicament. The formidable price tag on Osimhen, Kane’s undeniable Spurs loyalty, and Toney’s unfortunate suspension could leave the Blues in a lurch.

Enter Abraham, the less thrilling but no less viable option. An underwhelming return, some might say. Yet, in football, sentiment is a peculiar beast. Is it not fair to ponder the potential of Abraham, once he dons the familiar blue once again?

Consider this: he notched 15 goals in the Premier League before his Roman sojourn under Mourinho’s wing. Could he not reproduce such a feat, or indeed, outperform it?

Amidst the dynamic squad at Stamford Bridge, Abraham could just be the missing cog. Scoring between 15-20 league goals is not a feat beyond him, and his strikes could be instrumental in catapulting Chelsea back into the top four.

For a sum around £40 million, rekindling the Abraham saga could be one of the shrewdest bits of business this summer. After all, in the world of football, the road home often takes an unexpected turn.