A Surprising Goalkeeping Choice on Manchester United’s Radar

Exploring the Goalkeeping Situation at Manchester United: Spotlight on Guglielmo Vicario

As reported in Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United have been linked to a potentially surprising summer signing, Empoli’s stalwart goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario. A strong addition to the United squad could not only add much-needed depth to the roster but also increase competition in key positions.

Vicario: An Unexpected Choice?

Emerging from Italy, Guglielmo Vicario is not the most obvious name linked with a club as prestigious as Manchester United. However, the 26-year-old goalkeeper has had an impressive run with Empoli, making him an interesting target for several top-tier clubs. Despite the intense pressure and competition from Napoli and Inter Milan, Manchester United have found themselves in contention to sign the promising player.

De Gea’s Reign: A Question Mark?

In recent times, Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s manager, has stated that even a player of David de Gea’s calibre cannot take his starting position for granted. This pursuit of competition for places has been a cornerstone of ten Hag’s approach, and his gaze has landed on Vicario as a potential challenger to the throne.

The Strength of Guglielmo Vicario

Vicario’s second season at Empoli has been nothing short of stellar. Averaging nearly three saves per game, he has been a pivotal force in keeping Empoli out of the relegation danger zone. Yet it is not just his shot-stopping skills that make Vicario stand out. A former Udinese graduate, he has exhibited an impressive ability to come off his line, regularly making high claims due to his strong aerial presence.

Vicario’s Distribution Skills: A Notable Asset

In modern football, a goalkeeper’s distribution skill is often as valued as their ability to keep the ball out of the net. On this front, Vicario has also proven his worth. With an average of 25 accurate passes and six long balls per game (credit: SofaScore), he shows a deep understanding of this critical aspect of goalkeeping.

Vicario’s Transfer Value: A Potential Snag?

Empoli’s current valuation of Vicario stands at around €25 million (Transfermarkt). Whether Manchester United will be willing to match this valuation and enter the bidding war for his services in the upcoming transfer window remains to be seen.

What’s Next for Manchester United?

David de Gea, currently the undisputed starter at United, is rumoured to be on the brink of signing a new long-term deal. Yet, it could be beneficial for the Red Devils to consider adding a promising young goalkeeper like Vicario to the mix, providing a competitive challenge and securing the future of the position. The Spaniard has made four errors this season and has been at fault for gifting possession, indicating room for improvement.

In conclusion, the acquisition of Vicario could prove beneficial for Manchester United, offering the necessary competition to keep De Gea on his toes. The prospect of being benched after a howler could be the motivational push required to elevate De Gea’s performances. One thing is clear: Vicario’s potential arrival at Old Trafford promises an exciting time for the Red Devils.