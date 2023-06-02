Manchester City’s Cancelo Eyes Exit, A Test of Munich’s Mettle?

A Tumultuous Summer Awaits Bayern Munich: João Cancelo and Lucas Hernández at the Epicentre

In the aftermath of their recent championship success, FC Bayern Munich, one of Europe’s most revered football institutions faces a challenging summer. With key figures like João Cancelo and Lucas Hernández, the club’s defensive pillars, seemingly on the verge of departure, the Munich fortress seems to be heading towards turbulent times.

Cancelo to Abandon the Manchester City and Bayern Munich Tug of War

Post-championship celebrations, 29-year-old Portuguese right-back João Cancelo, quickly sought solace in his homeland. A fresh hydrogen-blond hairstyle and a vacation in Cape Verde with his partner Daniela prelude his participation in the upcoming qualifiers for Portugal against Bosnia and Iceland. These events invariably prompt the question – what lies ahead for Cancelo in the forthcoming season?

Cancelo’s contract with Manchester City stretches until 2027. However, reports from Germany’s AZ suggest that he harbours no intention of returning to England. The potential for a comeback with Man City or an engagement with Arsenal, the league’s runner-up and recently hot favourite for his signature, seem unappealing to the player.

Cancelo appears to be more attracted to warmer, southern territories – and it isn’t Munich he’s eyeing. According to AZ, it’s highly unlikely that Cancelo will grace Bayern’s turf again. The German club remains unprepared to shell out the stipulated €70 million release clause. Another loan spell is out of the question, as Manchester City seem to be set on selling him. The poker game is well and truly underway.

Lucas Hernández – Paris Beckons

Meanwhile, 27-year-old French defender Lucas Hernández also reportedly harbours ambitions of parting ways with Bayern. Despite having a contract in place until 2024, Hernández seems resolute in his decision to leave.

The injury-prone Frenchman has so far failed to agree on a contract extension beyond 2024 with Munich. This has opened a gateway for Paris Saint-Germain, who are reportedly enticing Hernández with a new contract spanning four to five years.

Bayern Munich: The Crumbling Defence Line?

In addition to João Cancelo and Lucas Hernández, two other defenders, Benjamin Pavard (27) and Daley Blind (33), are also considering leaving the club.

This looming exodus of stalwart defenders has prompted many to ponder the future of Bayern’s defence line. With the new season around the corner, how will the Bavarians line up? Will coach Thomas Tuchel and his team manage to hold the fortress?

Bayern Munich’s summer reshuffling comes at a time when the club is at its peak. The defensive conundrum paints a challenging picture for Tuchel, Bayern’s strategic mastermind. As a tumultuous summer awaits, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the club’s next moves.

Regardless of the hurdles, one thing remains certain – FC Bayern Munich’s story is one of resilience and adaptability. And the summer of 2023 will undoubtedly test these qualities once again.