Man Utd and Newcastle Battle for Osimhen’s Signature

Newcastle Squares Off with Man Utd in Pursuit of Osimhen Amidst £100m Boost

Champions League Seals the Deal for Newcastle

In a phenomenal turn of events, Newcastle United has sealed their place in the upcoming Champions League. With this triumphant move, the Magpies are set to spar with Manchester United to sign one of Europe’s most coveted football stars. A stunning fourth-place finish promises a windfall of more than £100 million to Newcastle, bolstering their summer spending plans.

Eddie Howe, the mastermind behind the club’s latest achievements, has the benefit of the Champions League qualification, setting Newcastle on the path to earning more than £50 million in prize and television revenue. This figure is expected to surge even further if they succeed in advancing beyond the group stages.

In further good news for Newcastle fans, the club is on track to announce a new shirt sponsor in July. This move promises to augment the club’s revenue, enabling Howe to create a robust platform to compete at the upper echelons of European football.

Victor Osimhen in the Crosshairs

Currently, the talk of the town is Napoli’s prolific striker, Victor Osimhen, who has reportedly been identified as a prime target for the club. These rumours persist, despite existing links hinting at a possible move to Old Trafford. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the Magpies have purportedly initiated contact with Osimhen’s agent, despite Napoli’s adamant stance on retaining their prized striker.

Anticipated resistance from the Serie A champions implies a steep transfer cost, likely a minimum of £130 million, considering the valuation of the 24-year-old Nigerian player. Newcastle’s entry into this high-stakes negotiation signifies a shift in their approach to the transfer market since their controversial takeover.

Eddie Howe’s Statement of Intent

Howe, known for his shrewd manoeuvres in the transfer market, has so far resisted the temptation to make high-cost signings. Yet, the potential acquisition of Osimhen, who netted 25 league goals in the last season, would be a powerful statement of Newcastle’s intent to compete for major trophies.

In stark contrast to Newcastle, Man Utd is yet to see a resolution to their ongoing takeover saga. In dire need of strengthening their forward ranks, the Red Devils have set their sights on Osimhen, in addition to Tottenham’s Harry Kane. Their situation is particularly pressing, with Marcus Rashford being their only player to achieve double figures in goals in the 2022/23 season.

Newcastle’s interest in Kane is not without hurdles. According to reports, the England captain has set his sights on United as his preferred choice. The 29-year-old is also rumoured to be considering a potential move to Real Madrid, with Karim Benzema almost certain to leave for the Saudi Pro League.

Elsewhere, Ten Hag’s pursuit of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has received a boost. The young forward has changed representatives in anticipation of an imminent move, aligning with the SEG Agency which represents Ten Hag. SEG’s co-founder, Kees Voss, enjoys a close relationship with Ten Hag and has been regularly spotted at Old Trafford, cementing his presence at United’s final season game against Fulham.