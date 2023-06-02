Beckham’s Inter Miami Courting Messi for Record Deal

Lionel Messi’s Future in the Balance: Inter Miami, Barcelona, and the Curious Case of a Three-Way Deal

Messi’s Destiny: Awaiting the Definitive Green Signal

In the shadow of a swirling transfer saga, Lionel Messi is quietly weighing his options. According to reports from Spanish outlet Sport.es, the Argentine forward is eager to settle his future sooner rather than later, keen to avoid the media frenzy that a drawn-out summer transfer spectacle invariably invites.

As Barcelona languish in the anticipation of LaLiga’s go-ahead for their viability plan, a prerequisite for any significant market manoeuvre, Messi is not standing idle. The resolution, it seems, is impending.

Inter Miami Throws Hat into the Ring

From across the Atlantic, Inter Miami – in addition to Al-Hilal and Messi’s current club PSG – have extended an offer to the World Cup winner. Sources hint at a lucrative four-season deal, with an annual salary of €50 million being tabled. Inter Miami’s long-standing interest in Messi is well-known, and the proposal could sweeten the prospect of a reunion with Sergio Busquets, also on the Miami club’s radar.

Despite the impressive figures, the American outfit’s bid isn’t the financial behemoth on offer. Saudi club Al-Hilal stands ready to make Messi the highest-paid player in the history of the sport. Yet, the opportunity to be the face of the 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico is a tempting proposal. Add to this the fact that Messi owns a home in Miami, and Inter’s offer starts to gleam.

Nonetheless, Messi’s primary concerns lie on the pitch rather than off it. The Argentine star still believes he can compete at the highest level, and is eyeing the 2024 Copa America with focused determination.

A Possible Three-Way Deal?

Now, Inter Miami’s bid throws up a tantalising possibility, one that French publication ‘L’Équipe’ brought to light this week. Although there haven’t been concrete discussions yet, the hypothesis of a three-way operation that could see Messi return to Barcelona on loan has been mooted.

Imagine Messi signing a four-year deal with Inter Miami, presided over by football legend David Beckham, only to return to Barcelona on loan for six to eighteen months. This scenario would buy Barcelona some time, potentially easing Messi’s registration.

However, this innovative approach requires approval from LaLiga, and Barcelona would need to convince the regulatory body, led by Javier Tebas, to sign off on this unique strategy. For now, the details of this extraordinary three-way operation remain closely guarded, known only to a select few.

As the Messi transfer saga unfolds, the footballing world watches with bated breath. Whether he will end up gracing the pitches of Miami, remain at PSG, or make a sensational return to Barcelona, only time will tell. What remains undeniable, however, is that the legacy of Leo Messi will continue to reverberate through the annals of football history.