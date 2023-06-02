Top-Five Future for Saudi Pro League, Suggests Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s Vision: Saudi Pro League Ascending to Global Heights

Al Nassr’s Star Forward Sees a Bright Future

In an interview with the BBC, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently presented his vision for the Saudi Pro League, suggesting it could ascend to the rank of a “top-five league in the world.” Ronaldo, known for his exceptional career and global influence in football, proposed that attracting more marquee players to the Saudi Pro League would be a driving factor in this ascent.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the esteemed forward from Al Nassr, extended a warm welcome to his contemporaries, including Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and Luka Modric. Rumours have been swirling about their potential moves to Saudi Arabia, and Ronaldo, 38, announced they would be “very welcome” to join him on the field.

Ronaldo’s first season with Al Nassr concluded successfully following his move in December. Under a contract extending to 2025, he firmly expressed his commitment to remain with the team for the next season.

Messi, Benzema, and Modric – Possible Future Protagonists?

PSG have confirmed Messi’s departure from the club this summer and the Argentine forward, already a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia, has been the subject of speculation. Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s ex-Real Madrid team-mates, Benzema and Modric, are rumoured to be exploring lucrative opportunities as they approach the twilight of their careers.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner believes the influx of notable names could substantially bolster the league. “If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, ‘old players’, they are very welcome because if that happens, the league will improve a little bit,” Ronaldo shared.

Ronaldo’s stay in the Saudi Pro League has given him a clear perspective of the current state of the game. “The league is very good but I think we have many opportunities to still grow. The league is competitive. We have very good teams, very good Arab players,” he declared.

He suggested improving the infrastructure as well as tweaking the VAR system to be a bit quicker to uplift the league’s status further. Ronaldo’s tenure at Al Nassr has been a success, with 14 goals in 16 games, propelling the Riyadh-based club to finish second behind Al Hilal.

Ronaldo’s Confidence in the Saudi Pro League’s Potential

With a track record that includes being the only player to score in five different World Cup tournaments and holding records for most international goals and appearances, Ronaldo is certainly confident about the future of the Saudi Pro League.

“But I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here. And in my opinion, if they continue to do the work that they want to do here, for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be a top-five league in the world,” Ronaldo affirmed, expressing his faith in the Saudi Pro League’s potential.