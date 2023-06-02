PGMOL Issues Statement on Anthony Taylor’s Airport Confrontation

PGMOL Condemns Attack on Anthony Taylor at Budapest Airport, Following Verbal Abuse from Jose Mourinho after the match

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has released a statement expressing solidarity with referee Anthony Taylor after he and his family were subjected to a hostile confrontation by furious Roma fans at Budapest Airport. This incident comes in the wake of Roma’s defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League final, during which Taylor’s performance was heavily criticized by Roma boss Jose Mourinho, who labeled it a “disgrace.”

Taylor, 44, found himself in the crosshairs of Italian giants Roma following their heartbreaking loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final. The defeat has put Mourinho’s future at Roma in jeopardy, and he did not mince words when venting his frustration about Taylor’s officiating, unleashing a profanity-laden tirade in the car park of the Puskas Arena.

Anthony Taylor was with his family when harassed by Roma fans at the Airport. Had to be taken aside by security, bottles were thrown by some and he was physically attacked by others. pic.twitter.com/kfVmjQcNZa — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) June 1, 2023

The Giallorossi were particularly aggrieved by Taylor’s decision not to award them a penalty when Sevilla defender Loic Bade blocked a cross with his arm, which was deemed to be in a natural position. The incident occurred with the score at 1-1 and extra time looming. Ultimately, the final went to a penalty shootout, and Roma’s missed spot-kicks allowed Sevilla to secure a record seventh Europa League title.

Controversy persisted even during the shootout when Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio initially saved a crucial penalty but was penalized for encroachment, allowing Sevilla’s Gonzalo Montiel to score the retake. Footage emerged after the match showing Mourinho berating Taylor in the car park, a behavior he had displayed throughout the 120 minutes of action alongside his players, substitutes, and coaching staff.

In response to the incident, the PGMOL, the organization responsible for managing Premier League officials, issued a statement supporting Anthony Taylor. “PGMOL is aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport,” read the statement. “We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final. We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family.”

Mourinho, known for his fiery demeanor during his managerial stints at Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham, faced severe criticism for his outburst. Additionally, he remarked that Taylor “seemed Spanish” in reference to the intensity and number of yellow cards issued during the match. However, while Mourinho faces backlash for his behavior, Taylor has received praise from neutral observers for his “exceptional” performance. Mark Halsey, a former Premier League referee, commended Taylor’s ability to maintain control amid intense pressure. “It was impossible for Anthony Taylor to control,” Halsey commented on talkSPORT. “I really thought the [refereeing] team did exceptionally well to keep 22 players on the field of play, and Anthony refereed the game exceptionally well under extreme pressure from players and team officials. It’s difficult in that situation because if you start handing out early yellow cards and sending players off, people will say the referee has ruined the game.”

The incident has sparked debate among football fans about whether Mourinho should face disciplinary action for his outburst. Feel free to share your opinion on the matter in the comments section below.

In conclusion, the PGMOL’s support for Anthony Taylor reflects their commitment to protecting match officials from abusive behavior. While Mourinho’s criticism continues to generate controversy, Taylor’s performance has garnered recognition from neutrals who acknowledge the challenges he faced during the high-stakes Europa League final.