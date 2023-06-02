Napoli Star on City’s Transfer Radar Despite Hefty Price Tag

Keeping Tabs: Manchester City’s Pursuit of Napoli’s Star Winger

Manchester City’s scouting team hasn’t lost sight of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli’s sensational Georgian winger, despite the daunting prospect of securing his signature. While Manchester City remains keen, it appears that a transfer this summer may be a bridge too far.

The Jewel of Napoli: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli’s investment in Kvaratskhelia has paid off handsomely, with the young Georgian delivering an exceptional season in Italy’s top flight. Yet, any club eager to prise him away from the Stadio San Paolo will need to dig deep. Insider sources in Italy have revealed that Napoli would demand a staggering fee nearing €150 million. The club’s high valuation stems from their belief that Kvaratskhelia has the potential to contest for the Ballon d’Or in the not-too-distant future.

With 14 goals and ten assists under his belt from the last Serie A campaign, Kvaratskhelia’s contribution was instrumental in securing Napoli the league title. His performance has sparked interest from many quarters, including Manchester City, but Napoli has no intention of letting him go. According to FootballTransfers, the 22-year-old Georgian is valued at €46.3 million and is contracted with Napoli until 2027.

Manchester City’s Ambitions: Adding Depth to the Right Wing

Our sources at FootballTransfers confirmed Manchester City’s interest in strengthening their right wing for the upcoming season. In line with this, the club has demonstrated a keen eye for young talent. Earlier this year, we shared the news of Reading’s youth striker, Luca Fletcher, being targeted by City – a rumour subsequently picked up by the UK’s national press. We also exclusively revealed City’s interest in Spike Brits, who has since been officially signed from Wimbledon.

A Treble in Sight: Manchester City’s Silverware Hunt

Fresh from their Premier League victory, Manchester City have their sights set on the treble this season. A Manchester derby awaits in the FA Cup final, followed by a clash against Inter Milan at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium a week later.

Erling Haaland, one of City’s key players, shared his thoughts with BBC Sports ahead of these crucial fixtures. “This is why they bought me of course, to get this, we don’t have to hide that,” he said. His eyes are fixed firmly on the prize, and he’s ready to give everything to help City secure the treble. However, Haaland also warned that their opponents would be equally motivated and that City must play their best to stand a chance of achieving this feat.

As Jacque Talbot from FootballTransfers reports, it’s going to be an exciting summer of potential transfers and silverware pursuits. For Manchester City, it appears their sights are set high, with potential reinforcements being considered and the ambition of a treble victory still burning brightly.