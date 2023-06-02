Brighton’s Chase: Exploring Alternatives to Key Chelsea Target

Colwill’s Future and Brighton’s Persistent Chase

The summer transfer season is well underway and it’s clear that Brighton and Hove Albion have their sights set on reinforcing their defensive lines. While Chelsea’s promising talent, Levi Colwill, remains a key target, a former Rangers star could potentially be donning the Seagulls’ colours next season.

A Firm “No” for the Seagulls

Brighton were reportedly keen on acquiring the services of Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, who spent the previous season on loan at the AmEx Stadium, making a notable impact. Their £35m bid, which matched the club record, however, was rejected outright.

Despite never featuring for the Blues’ first team, Colwill, who has been with the club since the U9 level, has drawn considerable confidence from Chelsea’s management. Given this high esteem, the club is working on extending the defender’s contract beyond its current 2026 expiry.

Exploring Other Avenues

With the possibility of landing Colwill looking increasingly slim, Brighton have been forced to scan the horizon for alternatives. The names emerging as potential candidates are Calvin Bassey, a former Rangers star now plying his trade at Ajax, and Mykola Matvienko of Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian, who recently extended his contract until the end of 2027, could be a solid addition. Yet, it’s unclear whether a move away from Donetsk is a practical proposition for Matvienko.

Bassey’s Journey: From Rangers to Ajax

The Brighton spotlight is also firmly on Calvin Bassey. A year into his Ajax career, the 23-year-old defender, who can comfortably play as a left-central defender or a left-back, has had a challenging journey.

Handpicked as the successor to Lisandro Martinez, Bassey has had to adapt to Ajax’s football philosophy after transitioning from a left-back role at Rangers to a central position under coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst. His first year at Ajax might not have been ideal, contributing one goal and five assists in 39 appearances, but it’s crucial to remember that several Ajax players had underwhelming seasons.

A Potential Premier League Return

Having signed a five-year contract with Ajax last summer, Bassey might be looking at a swift return to the UK. Although it’s still unclear whether he’s officially on the market, a deciding factor could be the strategy of Ajax’s yet-to-be-appointed new coach and the plans of Director of Football affairs Sven Mislintat.

Several Premier League clubs showed an interest in Bassey last summer. Now, Brighton could be the club prepared to match Ajax’s initial purchase amount of €23m, potentially rising to €26.5m with bonuses.

The interest, as reported by Daniel Cabot Kerkdijk from FootballTransfers, presents an intriguing scenario for the Premier League side, and certainly, Chelsea will be keeping a close eye on the situation.

The summer transfer window is in full swing, and it will be fascinating to see how Brighton navigates its way through to secure the defensive enhancements it seeks.