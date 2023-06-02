Bayern Munich Open to Offers for Mane, Sane and Gnabry

Bayern Munich to Offload Trio of Stars in Summer Overhaul

Bayern Munich, the reigning Bundesliga champions, could witness a significant shake-up in their attacking lineup during the upcoming summer transfer window. According to reports from German outlet Bild, the Bavarian giants are open to offers for three of their star attackers: Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and Sadio Mane.

Despite clinching their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title last weekend, Bayern Munich endured a turbulent 2022-23 campaign, prompting the need for a comprehensive revamp both on and off the pitch. The club dismissed former head coach Julian Nagelsmann in March after he failed to meet the high standards set by the team and caused division within the dressing room. However, the appointment of Thomas Tuchel did not salvage their German Cup or Champions League campaigns.

Bayern Munich narrowly avoided surrendering their league crown for the first time since 2012, with their title rivals finishing just two points behind them on the final day of the season. Faced with disappointment, Bayern’s management are now determined to reshape their attacking options ahead of the next season, as none of the aforementioned trio is guaranteed a place in the squad.

One player who could be on the move just a year after his arrival at Bayern Munich is Sadio Mane. The Senegalese winger joined the Bavarian club from Liverpool last summer but endured a lackluster debut season in the Bundesliga. Mane struggled to make an impact, finding himself frequently relegated to the bench by both Nagelsmann and Tuchel. Additionally, an injury at the start of the year further hindered his progress. Mane’s hopes for redemption were dealt a severe blow when he was involved in a violent altercation with Sane after the first leg of their Champions League tie against Manchester City. The incident resulted in a suspension and heavy fine for Mane, who had previously clashed with Nagelsmann over playing time.

Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry have also endured inconsistent seasons, with the former Arsenal youth prospect, Gnabry, finding his rhythm in the later stages of Bayern’s campaign after spending a significant portion of the season on the bench.

While Bayern Munich look to offload some of their attacking talents, they are simultaneously planning a busy summer of incoming transfers. Thomas Tuchel, the club’s head coach, has set his sights on acquiring the services of West Ham captain Declan Rice. Tuchel is reportedly keen on building his midfield around the English star and has engaged in conversations with Rice and his father, attempting to persuade them to make the switch to the Bundesliga. Although Rice has concerns about uprooting his young family, discussions with Tuchel have sparked his interest.

In addition to Rice, Bayern Munich are also eyeing potential bids for Julian Alvarez and Harry Kane as they aim to strengthen their attacking options.

Furthermore, Bayern Munich will experience significant changes off the pitch as well. Following their trophy lift, the club announced the sackings of chief executive Oliver Kahn and board member Hasan Salihamidzic, signaling a comprehensive transformation within the organization.

As Bayern Munich prepare for a crucial summer transfer window, the potential departures of Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane, and Serge Gnabry could mark the beginning of a new era for the Bundesliga champions.