Arsenal’s Primary Summer Target: Personal Terms Agreed

Arsenal’s Chase for Declan Rice: Terms Agreed?

Arsenal have made a significant stride towards signing West Ham’s midfield stalwart, Declan Rice. Reports confirm that personal terms with the 24-year-old ace have been agreed upon, marking a key advancement in the Gunners’ pursuit. FootballTransfers suggest today that the contract details have been established since January, making Arsenal the first choice club for Rice.

Arsenal and Rice: A Mutual Understanding

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has shown a keen interest in Rice for several weeks now. It was back on May 13th when FootballTransfers exclusively reported the initiation of talks between the Gunners and West Ham. The discussions were centred around an appropriate transfer fee for the England international.

Rice, on his part, reciprocated the interest, indicating that Arsenal would be his favoured club. Despite this, the transfer negotiation hasn’t been without its bumps.

Deal Still Balance

Although personal terms with Rice no longer pose a hindrance, potential obstacles remain that could obstruct the completion of the deal. Arsenal and West Ham are yet to reach a consensus regarding the player’s transfer fee. Rice, eager to step onto the pitch as a Gunner, is also keen to ensure West Ham, his football home since age 14, receives adequate compensation for his exit.

Competition for Rice: Who’s in the Running?

This situation potentially leaves room for clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, or even Bayern Munich to attempt a last-minute swoop for the player. The silver lining for Arsenal, however, is that none of these clubs appear poised to significantly outbid the Gunners. Liverpool and Bayern are generally reluctant to shell out the hefty sum West Ham anticipates for Rice. Manchester United, on the other hand, are being hindered by the club’s takeover process currently in a state of limbo.

Arsenal’s Midfield Focus: The Next Target?

While all eyes are on the prospective acquisition of Rice, Arsenal’s midfield focus also extends to another potential target. Brighton’s Moises Caicedo has emerged on Arsenal’s radar, with the Ecuadorian international’s asking price within reach.

A Competitive Race for James Maddison

In the meantime, Arsenal’s pursuit of James Maddison has hit a snag. Newcastle’s confidence is building in terms of landing the Leicester player. The St James’ Park outfit believes the promise of more game time, coupled with a more lucrative offer than Arsenal might present, could sway Maddison towards the emerging north-east powerhouse.

Will the Gunners successfully secure the services of Declan Rice and change the dynamics of their midfield? Only time will tell.