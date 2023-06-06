Scouting Report: Harry Kane

The dominos are beginning to fall one by one aren’t they. The biggest name in world football has lost their number nine and the players whose won more trophies for he club than any other. The implications are that a striker merry-go-round may well have started and some clubs back-ups will become their first choice. With this latest scouting report, there’s serious smoke to go with the fire and it will come down to the player. The lure may just be too much to turn down though…

What’s Been Said?

As soon as it was confirmed that Karim Benzema was going to leave Real Madrid, the potential replacements became the story. Harry Kane is a natural link due to his abilities, history and Spurs current situation. Spanish publication Marca has claimed the England international wants to join the Spanish club, whilst John Cross of the Daily Mirror has claimed they’ve directly targeted the 29 year-old as Benzema’s direct replacement and will contact Daniel Levy. Sami Mokbel and Pete Jenson of The Daily Mail have also run the same story. The game is afoot on this one it seems.

What Does He Bring?

There’s zero doubt what the London native brings. England’s record goalscorer and near the top of most premier league records charts, Kane deals in the most valuable of commodities. Additionally, he has the ability to drop deep, link play and even find the runs of team-mates as Son at Spurs will testify. Not able to press like he used to, the Tottenham captain almost plays a number 9/10 hybrid role similar to that which Benzema occupies for Real. It seems a perfect fit.



Stats and Info

The stats and the consistency have been impressive from Kane for quite some time and this season is no different. 32 goals and 5 assists in all competitions for a team that’s struggled is an incredible return by any standards. What puts the ball in his court is that fact that he has a year left to run on his contract this summer and with a wage of approximately £200,000 per week according to capology.com, Real wouldn’t find it hard to meet his demands. On pure stats, his progressive passes stands out and you can’t help think Vinicius Jr and others would reap the benefits.

Price-Tag and Realistic

The majority of the reports, including the mirror puts his rumoured price-tag at £100 million but that seems fanciful due to his age and time left on his contract. As for the realism of this one, it does feel like it will be down to what Kane ultimately wants. If he’s foolish enough to stay at Spurs for any longer than his final year and chase individual goal records then a trophy-less career will likely beckon. However, the glory of the worlds most famous club seems hard to turn down. He won’t be there only option but it’s all eyes on this one for the summer.