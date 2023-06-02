Top Leicester Player Signs For Atletico in Four-Year Deal

Soyuncu Secures a Stunning Switch to Atletico Madrid

A New Chapter Begins for the Former Foxes Defender

Caglar Soyuncu, the proficient Leicester City defender, is confirmed to have inked a rewarding four-year deal with Spanish titans Atletico Madrid. As reported by BBC Sport this follows the recent hints dropped by the gaffer of Atletico, Diego Simeone

The Argentine coach, widely respected for his football acumen, has all but declared Soyuncu’s arrival in Madrid during a candid discussion on Spanish radio last Thursday. Simeone, known for his strategic prowess, asserted, “Atletico is going to sign what they can sign. We know what we need. Soyuncu is already signed and is going to help us.“

Soyuncu’s Exit Follows Leicester City’s Dismal Season

This transfer revelation comes on the heels of a disappointing campaign for Leicester City, where they found themselves relegated to the Championship following an 18th-place finish in the Premier League. 27-year-old Soyuncu’s move mirrors the departure of teammate Youri Tielemans, with both players exiting for free after their contracts expired.

Since his £19m transfer to Leicester City from the German outfit Freiburg in 2018, Soyuncu has displayed his mettle across 132 matches. The talented Turk helped the Foxes hoist the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2021. However, his relations with the club seemed strained under former manager Brendan Rodgers, who only selected him for a handful of league matches this season.

Interim boss Dean Smith demonstrated faith in Soyuncu, ushering him back into the line-up immediately after assuming the managerial mantle. Despite featuring five times since April, a hamstring injury sidelined him for the final three fixtures of the season.

Behind-the-Scenes of the Atletico Deal

It was confirmed, “An agreement in principle was made in January. Caglar decided he didn’t want to prolong his contract with Leicester.” The source also mentioned that Andrea Berta who is Atletico Madrid’s sporting director maintained a keen interest in Soyuncu, consistently enquiring about the defender’s disposition towards a potential exit from England. “Atletico were interested in signing him a year ago, but Leicester did not want to let him leave, so they waited on him,” revealed the source.

Following his impending move to Spain, Soyuncu is set to represent Turkey in their European Championship qualifying matches against Latvia and Wales later this month. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement, expected shortly after these fixtures.

The Uncertain Future of Other Foxes

Leicester City’s future seems uncertain as they grapple with the prospect of several key players potentially leaving. Brazilian winger Tete’s deal is unlikely to be made permanent. Furthermore, Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey, and Ryan Bertrand find themselves out of contract this summer.