Aston Villa and Everton Set Sights on Almeria’s Ramazani

Everton and Aston Villa are purportedly locked in a chase for the services of Largie Ramazani, a footballer quickly making his name known in European football. His performances for Almeria in La Liga have grabbed the attention of both clubs, as reported by David Lynch for Football Insider.

A Rising Star in Almeria

22-year-old Ramazani, a former youth star at Manchester United, is weaving a rich tapestry of excellent displays in the Spanish top division. With Almeria, he’s been instrumental in their fight for survival, as they find themselves on the brink of relegation. Their destiny hangs in the balance with a crucial match against already demoted Espanyol on the season’s last day, 4th June. A victory would see them retain their La Liga status.

Regardless of Almeria’s fate, the task to retain their cherished winger is bound to be an uphill battle. Ramazani’s record this season, three goals and an assist in 33 games across all competitions, might not appear remarkable. However, it’s his overall play that’s turned heads, attracting scouts from Premier League sides Everton and Aston Villa.

Aston Villa and Everton: The Contenders

Aston Villa are preparing for a hectic schedule next season, balancing the Europa Conference League and Premier League, the Midlands side are in the market for reinforcements. In this context, Ramazani’s versatility as an attacking option becomes quite appealing.

Everton, on the other hand, find themselves in a different predicament. Their objective is to steer clear of relegation worries for a third successive season. Their interest in Ramazani stems from a desire to inject fresh impetus into their attacking line.

However, Almeria have set the bar high, valuing Ramazani at £35million. A price tag set in view of his performances this season, particularly his contributions in the matches against Real Madrid, where he scored and provided an assist.

The Demanding Summer Awaits

Aside from transfer rumours, Ramazani is gearing up for a busy summer on international duty. He’s been called up for the Belgium Under-21 squad for the European Championship. Under the tutelage of Jacky Mathijssen, the Belgian side, drawn alongside Portugal, the Netherlands and co-hosts Georgia, will compete in the tournament scheduled to start on 21st June and culminate on 8th July.

The coming months promise to be an exciting time for Ramazani, as he strives to impress on the international stage while being the subject of transfer speculation from English football’s notable names like Aston Villa and Everton.