Arsenal Eye Xavi Simons as Next Big Acquisition

The Rising Dutch Phenomenon

Arguably one of the most sought-after youngsters in football, Xavi Simons is now firmly on the radar of Arsenal. The charismatic attacking midfielder for PSV has spent the season proving his worth on the pitch and seems set for the next leap in his blossoming career.

As reported by Dutch media outlets, Voetbal International and Algemeen Dagblad, the Gunners are not just keen observers but appear ready to pull out all stops to sign this young prodigy. Having bagged 19 goals this season and becoming the joint-top scorer of the Eredivisie, Simons has played an instrumental role in driving PSV to the preliminary round of the Champions League. Given his exhilarating form, his time at Eindhoven could be drawing to a close sooner than later.

Barcelona’s Missed Opportunity

Before heading back to his homeland last summer, Barcelona had been mulling over the possibility of re-signing their academy gem. However, a clandestine meeting between Simons’ then-PSG teammate Lionel Messi and Barcelona’s head coach Xavi led to a change of plans. Messi is rumoured to have counselled against the move, thereby extinguishing Barcelona’s interest in the Dutch international.

Simons’ Arsenal Appeal

There’s a €12 million clause that allows Simons to return to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. However, the Parisians’ interest seems to have waned. Instead, the real competition has emerged from Arsenal.

Under the astute leadership of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have shown a promising track record of nurturing young talents. This fact, coupled with the prestige and allure of the Premier League, could sway Simons’ decision towards the Gunners.

One potential stumbling block to this transfer could be PSV’s asking price. Considering Cody Gakpo’s transfer to Liverpool came with a price tag of €42 million last winter, Simons is expected to command a significantly higher fee. This would place him as the most expensive PSV export of all time.

PSV’s Uncertain Future and Simons’ Discontent

Further clouding Simons’ future at PSV is the recent departure of head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy. The 20-year-old midfielder expressed his dissatisfaction openly on social media while voicing support for his former boss. This upheaval may have unwelcome repercussions for Simons’ future at PSV, potentially pushing him towards a transfer.

In conclusion, if Arsenal succeeds in signing Xavi Simons, it would undoubtedly be a significant acquisition for the Premier League club, not only enhancing their squad but also laying down a marker of intent for future campaigns. Simons’ transfer saga is one to watch, as it may well influence the landscape of European football in the coming years.