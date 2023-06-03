Blades Set Sights on Conor Coady After Everton Exit

The closure of Conor Coady’s Everton loan has led to a flurry of speculation in the football world. Sheffield United have emerged at the forefront of this discourse, reportedly considering a summer move for the Wolves defender. Following Everton’s decision not to permanently sign Coady for a speculated fee of £4.5 million, the 30-year-old is set to return to his parent club Wolves. However, rumours suggest he may be headed for a summer exit from Molineux.

Sheffield United: Setting Sights High After Promotion

Sheffield United’s interest in Coady comes at an exciting time for the club. After achieving promotion to the Premier League, they are keen to bolster their squad and have set their sights on players with a proven track record in the top-flight. Coady, with his impressive total of 176 appearances in the Premier League, certainly fits this criteria.

Sources close to Football Insider, revealed that Coady would consider a move to Bramall Lane in the off-season.

Coady’s Everton Journey: A Retrospective

In the 2022-23 campaign, Coady was a consistent figure in Frank Lampard’s Everton side, until Sean Dyche’s arrival in January led to a shift in his position to the bench. Despite this change, Coady’s impact was clear – across his 25 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions, he contributed two goals and an assist.

A Rekindled Association?

Coady is no stranger to Sheffield United, having spent a spell on loan with the Blades in the 2013-14 season. During that tenure, he made 50 appearances across all competitions and found the back of the net six times.

Still having two years left on his Wolves contract and a reported weekly wage of £55,000, this move could bring a new level of experience and depth to Sheffield United’s defensive line.

Currently, Sheffield United’s defensive squad is composed of centre-halves Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan, Jack O’Connell and Chris Basham. The addition of Coady, however, would provide them with a seasoned Premier League defender.

Looking Forward: A Premier League Comeback

Under the stewardship of Paul Heckingbottom, Sheffield United are poised for a return to the Premier League in the 2023-24 season, following a two-season hiatus. If the speculation around Conor Coady’s move materialises, it could mark the beginning of a robust comeback for the Blades.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the prospect of Sheffield United signing Conor Coady remains one of the most intriguing storylines. If the move goes ahead, it could herald a successful new chapter for both parties involved.