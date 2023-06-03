Chelsea Left Reeling as Liverpool Circle Their Target

Liverpool’s Interest in Romeo Lavia: A Summer Transfer Hijack

Liverpool are poised to make a bold move in the summer transfer window. The confirmed target is none other than Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. This 19-year-old defensive midfield sensation, admired for his on-field prowess, is on Liverpool’s radar as they seek to enhance their squad for the upcoming season.

Football Insider brings to light Liverpool’s keen interest in Lavia, which follows their successful recruitment of Alexis Mac Allister, a promising talent himself. Liverpool’s pursuit of Lavia, as a central midfield anchor, is a clear sign of their drive to strengthen their spine for the challenging fixtures ahead.

A Three-Way Tug of War: Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

Liverpool’s interest in Lavia is far from exclusive, with other Premier League heavyweights also eyeing the promising youngster. Chelsea, led by Mauricio Pochettino, have been closely associated with Lavia, while Arsenal’s interest is another element in this potentially complex transfer scenario.

Previously, Chelsea were considered the front-runners to secure Lavia’s signature, but Liverpool’s recent approach could throw a spanner in the works and lead to an unexpected transfer drama.

Manchester City’s Option

Manchester City, the club Lavia left for Southampton in the summer of 2022, have a £40 million buy-back clause for the Belgian youngster. This clause, however, becomes operative only in 2024, presenting Liverpool with a crucial window to strike a deal.

Liverpool’s Midfield Concerns

Liverpool’s drive to land Lavia can be traced back to a pressing need for midfield reinforcements. After the departures of Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool need fresh legs in the middle of the park. With established midfielders like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara in their late twenties to early thirties, recruiting a young talent like Lavia seems a strategic decision for the Reds.

Despite Southampton’s relegation, Lavia had a commendable season, notching up 26 Premier League starts among 35 appearances. His burgeoning skills even earned him a place in the Belgian national team. Given these credentials, Lavia could indeed be the answer to Liverpool’s midfield conundrum.