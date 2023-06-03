Liverpool Pursue Defensive Talent With Shades of Alaba

Bundesliga Talent on Liverpool’s Radar: Echoes of Alaba?

From the bustling heart of the Bundesliga, a Dutch whiz kid has caught the discerning eye of Liverpool FC. The centre-back in question is Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven, a player generating intrigue on Merseyside.

Van de Ven: An Economical Defensive Solution for Liverpool

The Anfield hierarchy, led by their new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, is focusing on strengthening the core of their squad. With Jurgen Klopp’s troops falling short last campaign, the hunt for a sturdy yet affordable solution to bolster the Reds’ defence is well underway. As per Football-Oranje.com, van de Ven’s €40m (£34m) price tag could be a prudent choice for the Reds, particularly when compared to the hefty €110m valuation of RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol.

The potential transfer fee seems even more palatable considering Liverpool’s imminent reshuffle in midfield following the exits of stalwarts James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Van de Ven’s Stats Bolster His Anfield Suitability

Liverpool’s defensive frailties came to the fore during a disappointing Premier League season, as the team conceded 47 goals and ended up outside the top four. This uncharacteristic lapse highlighted the pressing need for solid defensive reinforcements.

Enter Van de Ven. The young Dutch defender’s Bundesliga statistics reflect the profile of a promising player ready to step into this crucial role. A tally of 33 appearances and 11 clean sheets this season is commendable, but his 88% pass completion rate, an average of 1.4 tackles and 3.1 clearances per game underline his ability to be a dependable cog in Liverpool’s defensive setup.

A towering presence at 6 foot 4, van de Ven also boasts impressive pace. His top speed, clocked at 35.87 km/h, presents an intriguing asset for Klopp’s high defensive line strategy. The Dutchman’s ability to cover ground quickly, tracking back to intercept during transitions, could add an invaluable layer of solidity to Liverpool’s backline.

Van de Ven and Alaba: A Comparison Rooted in Talent

Journalist Ronan Murphy has noted that van de Ven’s performances are “flourishing”, invoking a favourable comparison to Real Madrid’s David Alaba. Both competent as a left-back and centre-back, van de Ven’s versatility reflects a similar dynamism to Alaba, whose talent is lauded across European football.

Alaba’s proficiency in carrying the ball forward and orchestrating passes, a trait recognised by Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola as “unbelievable”, finds echoes in van de Ven’s style. Football statistician FBref places the Dutch defender among the top 10% of centre-backs across Europe’s top five leagues for progressive carries, solidifying the comparison with the Austrian legend.

Germany’s football great Lothar Matthaus once said of Alaba: “He doesn’t just perform to 100 percent of his abilities at the back, but he closes the space, pings passes about and runs with the ball at speed.” Van de Ven, showing similar promise, could certainly offer Liverpool a dynamic solution to their defensive woes.

A Potential Premier League Phenom in the Making

If van de Ven continues his trajectory of growth and adaptability, he could develop into one of the most versatile defenders in the Premier League. For Schmadtke and Liverpool, bringing the Dutch centre-back to Anfield could prove to be a vital strategic decision. The Dutch talent might be the missing piece in Liverpool’s quest to regain their esteemed status among the English elite.