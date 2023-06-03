Tierney’s Future: Between the Toon and the Villains

Aston Villa and Newcastle are locked in a battle for the signature of Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney. The Scottish left-backs future at the Emirates is uncertain, with a departure seeming likely this summer. As reported by Gary Jacob in The Times, Newcastle are confident about their chances of securing the Scot’s services.

The Summer of Change at Arsenal

The Gunners are looking to raise funds for an ambitious rebuild this summer. The sale of fringe players, including Tierney, is part of this strategy. The big name on Arsenal’s wishlist is West Ham’s midfield maestro, Declan Rice.

However, the North London club is keen to fetch more than £30 million for Tierney. The Scot has found his game time reduced this season, starting only six league matches, following the rise of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

A Brief Look Back at Tierney’s Journey

Tierney, aged 25, joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 for an estimated £25 million. His journey in London has been unique, as he shares a home with Johnny McCallum, Arsenal’s chef, and his fellow countryman.

McCallum has played a significant role in helping Tierney acclimatise to the capital, and it is expected that he will stay put at Arsenal, irrespective of Tierney’s future.

The Tierney Transfer Tussle: Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Despite the reported interest from Villa, Newcastle United are believed to be leading the chase. The Toon’s confidence in capturing Tierney is high, which could add a dynamic defender to their ranks ahead of the next Premier League season.

Rice: Arsenal’s Prime Target

On the incoming front for Arsenal, the primary target is West Ham’s Declan Rice. However, the Hammers’ valuation of Rice – a hefty £100 million, including add-ons – is deemed too high by the Arsenal board.

With two years remaining on his contract, West Ham have reconciled with the prospect of Rice’s departure this summer. Nonetheless, they are adamant about not selling their talisman on the cheap. Rice himself is believed to prefer a move to Arsenal over Newcastle, which adds another layer of intrigue to this summer’s transfer window.

As we enter a summer of potentially seismic shifts in the Premier League landscape, the Tierney transfer saga adds an extra dash of suspense. The coming weeks will likely provide more clarity on the future of these players and the trajectory of their respective clubs.