The Bernabéu Beckons Again for Chelsea’s Versatile Attacker

Kai Havertz: Real Madrid’s Long-Term Pursuit

A Desire Born in Pre-Pandemic Times

A name has begun to echo again within the walls of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. It’s that of 23-year-old German sensation, Chelsea’s Kai Havertz. Notably, this isn’t the first time the young attacking midfielder has garnered attention from Los Blancos. Real Madrid’s interest in Havertz is far from a new development, rather, it is a long-standing admiration that had its roots back when he graced the fields of Bayer Leverkusen.

Missed Connection: Havertz and Real Madrid

Indeed, three years ago, prior to the upheaval caused by the pandemic, Real Madrid came tantalisingly close to securing Havertz’s signature. His performances in the Bundesliga had caught the eye of Madrid’s management, with his attacking flair and versatility rendering him an ideal target. Alas, in the face of global uncertainty, Madrid halted their recruitment activities, and Havertz found a new home at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz in the Madridian Spotlight Once More

Yet, as reported by Manuel Bruna in Mundo Deportivo, Havertz has once again found himself in Real Madrid’s gaze. High-level discussions took place in Valdebebas between Florentino Pérez, Carlo Ancelotti and José Ángel Sánchez, where Havertz’s name prominently featured in talks about the coming season’s personnel dynamics.

While Ancelotti has shown a preference for Harry Kane, it appears that the English striker’s position at Tottenham is increasingly secure, with a price tag of 100 million euros proving prohibitive for Madrid’s interests. This has rekindled Madrid’s pursuit of Havertz, who is seen as an appealing alternative to Kane and a suitable understudy for the veteran Benzema.

The Lure of Havertz for Madrid

An integral part of Havertz’s appeal lies in his versatility. Equally adept at functioning as a midfielder, right-winger, or a central striker, he possesses the rare ability to link up fluidly with his midfield and attacking colleagues. This trait, it seems, has captured Madrid’s attention, viewing him as a fitting successor to Benzema and Marco Asensio.

More than just his on-pitch prowess, it is believed that Havertz himself might be open to a change of scenery. A sense of discontentment has reportedly set in for him at Chelsea, and a move to Madrid might just be the fresh start he desires. Valued at 60 million euros, his acquisition would not only add firepower to Madrid’s attacking arsenal but also mark the successful pursuit of a long-term target.

The Future: Havertz in the White of Madrid?

As speculation swells, one can’t help but wonder about the possibility of Havertz donning the iconic white of Madrid. His talent, versatility, and youthful energy could provide the perfect antidote to the impending departure of stalwarts like Benzema. However, as we have seen before, the path from Chelsea to Madrid can be riddled with complexities and obstacles. For now, all eyes will be on the German star and the hallowed corridors of Bernabéu, as we wait to see if this long-standing interest culminates into a significant transfer.