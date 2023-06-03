Chelsea Set Kovacic Price Amidst Man City Interest

Navigating the Transfer Market: Chelsea’s Midfield Conundrum

Chelsea’s £35m Ask for Kovacic

In a move that hints at an impending reshuffle in the Chelsea midfield, Mateo Kovacic could well be on his way out, with the London club placing a tag of £35m on the Croatia international. As reported by Tom Gott and Graeme Bailey for 90min.com, the move comes amidst substantial interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Manchester City’s Midfield Makeover

The Eastlands club have shown strong intent in pursuing Kovacic, making noteworthy progress in their negotiations. The 29-year-old midfielder, with just a year remaining on his current Chelsea contract, seems poised for a move up north, with personal terms believed to have been agreed upon in principle.

However, for those eager to see Kovacic in City’s sky blue, patience will be the key. Any formal announcement is not anticipated until after the Champions League final, scheduled for 10 June, with City’s master tactician, Pep Guardiola, keeping the focus solely on the European challenge against Serie A powerhouses Inter.

Kovacic’s Legacy at Chelsea

Arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018 on loan from Real Madrid, Kovacic quickly cemented his place in the Chelsea midfield. The former Inter player has amassed a total of 221 appearances for the Blues, contributing six goals and 15 assists across competitions. His potential departure would signal the end of a significant era in the club’s recent history.

Chelsea’s Plan for Midfield Reinforcement

Chelsea’s preparedness to part ways with Kovacic is believed to be fuelled by the desire to strengthen their midfield ranks. The club has reportedly set its sights on Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP, Moises Caicedo of Brighton, and West Ham’s Declan Rice.

This move not only reaffirms Chelsea’s long-standing interest in the West Ham midfielder but also reflects the club’s strategic approach in the transfer market – making necessary player sales to fund targeted acquisitions.

Guardiola’s Own Midfield Shuffle

While Guardiola’s interest in Kovacic indicates a desire for midfield augmentation, the City manager is simultaneously managing potential departures. Notably, City’s midfield lynchpin Ilkay Gundogan is rumoured to be in talks for a possible free transfer to Barcelona.

These ongoing discussions form part of an intricate transfer web across top European clubs, with the domino effects set to reshape the contours of the Premier League and beyond. Only time will tell how these impending moves could impact the fortunes of Manchester City and Chelsea in the forthcoming season.