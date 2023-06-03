Will Arsenal Retain Most Prized Asset Amid PSG Interest?

PSG’s Audacious Bid for Arsenal’s Rock-Solid Gabriel Maghalaes Thwarted

Arsenal’s Defensive Star In Demand

An imposing force in Arsenal’s defensive line, the centre-back, Gabriel Maghalaes, is the object of desire for the Ligue 1 title holders, PSG. As reported by GOAL, however, the North London team is steadfast in its determination to hold onto one of their prized assets.

The Brazilian defensive duo of Gabriel and William Saliba has been instrumental in the Gunners’ successful campaign this season, only narrowly missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Gabriel’s Rising Star Piques PSG’s Interest

Gabriel’s stellar performances have captured the attention of PSG, fresh from their own triumph in retaining the Ligue 1 crown. The French champions are now rumoured to be considering a move for the 25-year-old Brazilian star.

Gabriel’s journey to the Emirates Stadium started in 2020 when he moved from Lille, another top-flight French club. Since then, he has amassed 118 appearances in the Arsenal colours.

Previous Attempt by PSG

Interestingly, GOAL reports that PSG made a previous attempt to court Gabriel in the last summer transfer window. That attempt proved fruitless. However, with Sergio Ramos’ contract set to expire at the end of the month, securing a new centre-half will be high on the priority list for PSG manager Christophe Galtier.

The news of PSG’s interest in Gabriel might not be surprising, but prying him away from Arsenal could prove to be a Herculean task.

His contribution to the squad cannot be overstated. Gabriel has been a crucial part of the team, playing in all 38 of Arsenal’s Premier League matches in the 2022/23 season and missing only five minutes of the entire league campaign.

Further cementing his commitment to the Gunners, Gabriel inked a new contract in October last year. This contract will see him remain a part of the North London club until 2027, something he referred to as “a dream” and “the best day of [his] life”.

This evident dedication to the Arsenal cause seems to suggest that PSG might have to refocus their sights elsewhere in their search for a new defensive cornerstone.