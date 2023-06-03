£200k per week Man Utd Deal Trumps LFC for Chelsea Star

Mason Mount’s Manchester United Deal: £200,000 Per Week Contract Wins The Day

In an exclusive revelation by Football Insider, Mason Mount’s preference for Manchester United over Liverpool in the current transfer market saga appears to be heavily influenced by the allure of Champions League football.

Awaiting Official Confirmation

Insiders have revealed that Mount, England’s dynamic midfield star, has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United. While the specifics of a transfer fee with Chelsea remain a topic of negotiation, it’s suggested that Mount’s weekly wage at Old Trafford will be in the region of £200,000 should a full agreement be reached.

The Chelsea Exodus

The Stamford Bridge academy graduate is expected to leave Chelsea this summer in the wake of stalled contract negotiations. His current contract, with an expiry date set for June 2024, appears to be in jeopardy as Chelsea refuse to buckle under his wage demands, thus putting him in the top tier of earners.

Mount presently earns £80,000 a week, as per FBRef. In a bid to rein in costs following a colossal transfer expenditure in the 2022-23 season, Chelsea are actively looking to extend their stars’ contracts, albeit on lower wages.

The Race for Mount: United in Pole Position

Mount’s potential availability in the market has sparked interest from several Premier League giants, including Liverpool, Man City, Newcastle, and Arsenal. However, Manchester United is seemingly leading the race and edging closer to a deal with the midfielder.

Despite an injury-shortened 2022-23 season, Mount managed to net three goals in 35 appearances across all competitions. Regularly featured in the England squad, Mount made a notable impact with four appearances at the Qatar World Cup, adding to his 36 caps for the Three Lions.

Manchester United in the Champions League

Earning a third-place finish in the 2022-23 campaign has ensured that Manchester United will feature in the Champions League next season. This crucial detail could be a significant factor in Mount’s decision to choose United over Liverpool.

United’s boss, Erik ten Hag, has already made it clear that the club intends to bolster their strike force in the forthcoming summer transfer window, thereby reducing their reliance on top goalscorer Marcus Rashford. Adding a talent of Mount’s calibre certainly aligns with such ambitions.