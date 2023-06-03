Messi to Overtake Ronaldo with Mega Deal in Saudi Arabia?

Messi’s Unveiling in the Offing: A New Chapter in Saudi Arabia?

Lionel Messi and Al-Hilal: An Unlikely Pairing

Breaking news from Spanish outlet Sport.es suggests an unprecedented twist in Lionel Messi’s illustrious footballing journey. The Argentine wizard, who has dazzled fans globally, could soon find himself plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal leading the charge to secure his signature.

The 35-year-old is arguably the greatest player ever to grace a football pitch, adorned with seven Ballons d’Or. He’s spent the past couple of seasons at Paris Saint-Germain following an emotional departure from his boyhood club, Barcelona, where he smashed all records to become their all-time leading scorer and appearance-maker.

Touchdown Saudi Arabia

Despite lingering uncertainty about Messi’s next destination, all arrows point towards Al-Hilal. The Saudi giants are expected to confirm Messi’s signing on 6 June, offering a move which would undoubtedly shine a global spotlight on Saudi Arabia and their most successful football club.

Al-Hilal, with their record 18 titles, are looking to bounce back from a third-place finish this season. And while this result has left them out of the continental competition, the prospect of signing Messi overshadows any such concerns.

For Messi, a prompt announcement is key, to avoid a summer rife with speculation about his future, a drama no one particularly fancies. His heart may have longed for a return to Barcelona, but financial restrictions at the Catalan club put paid to such notions.

Messi Magic Trumps Ronaldo

What is even more astonishing about this deal, as reported by Sport, is the financial aspect. Messi is set to leapfrog his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the wage department. Ronaldo, who currently stars for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, will find Messi’s proposed wages at least double his own.

Rumours have circulated that Messi’s earnings could reach €1 billion over a two-year period, but Sport.es has dismissed such figures, stating instead that the Argentine star is expected to earn €400m per season, an unparalleled sum in the world of football.

A New Dawn for Al-Hilal

While the deal is not yet ratified, the date of the 6th of June could become a historic day for Al-Hilal and Saudi football. With the arrival of Messi, Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia would be poised to revel in the global football limelight like never before.

This move is much more than a signing. It’s a statement from the Saudi Pro League and an opportunity for Al-Hilal to catapult themselves into the global footballing conversation. And for Messi, it’s yet another fascinating chapter in a career that continues to defy the norm.