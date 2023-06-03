Leeds’ Manager Hunt: Gerrard, Parker, or Corberan?

Steven Gerrard, Scott Parker or Carlos Corberan: The Leeds United Managerial Hunt

Leeds United supporters are anxiously biting their nails as the club’s managerial conundrum continues to unfold. As reported by The Telegraph, it seems Leeds United’s shortlist includes the likes of Steven Gerrard, Scott Parker, and Carlos Corberan as potential successors to Sam Allardyce, who stepped down recently following the club’s demotion from the Premier League.

The Allardyce Era Ends

Allardyce’s departure from Leeds United was confirmed after a meeting with the club’s chief executive, Angus Kinnear. Despite a short-lived reign of just four games, Allardyce and his backroom staff, including Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane, earned commendation from the Leeds board.

Allardyce announced his decision, stating, “At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to.” Adding his wishes for the club’s future, he said, “I hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong.”

With Allardyce’s departure, the search for a new head coach is now in full swing. Leeds United is hopeful to announce their next gaffer in the coming weeks. However, the decision-making process is somewhat convoluted due to the speculated change in the club’s ownership.

Ownership Tangle and Potential Buy-out

One of the burning issues surrounding the club at the moment is the uncertainty regarding the ownership. There’s anticipation for a statement after the weekend about whether 49ers Enterprises, who currently own 44 per cent of the club, will opt for an immediate buy-out of the majority stake held by chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

A delay in this decision could potentially stir anger among the Leeds fanbase, who are already eagerly waiting for clarity about the club’s direction and future. Despite this, it is speculated that Radrizzani might still want to remain for another year, hoping for an instant comeback from the Championship.

As per reports, Carlos Corberan is highly regarded by Radrizzani. The Spanish head coach of West Bromwich Albion, who used to be an assistant to Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, might be a strong contender, if not for a staggering £2 million buy-out clause inked in February.

Steven Gerrard, the former Rangers and Aston Villa manager, has been touted as another favourite. Despite his exit from Aston Villa last October, Gerrard’s interest in the Leeds United job has added him to Kinnear’s review list.

Scott Parker, who got the sack from Bournemouth earlier in the campaign, also has a strong track record. He’s twice earned promotion from the Championship, with Fulham in 2020 and Bournemouth last year, which surely strengthens his position as a contender.

The Next Steps

Leeds United are committed to running a meticulous recruitment process, with a flood of enquiries from potential managers and their agents. Yet, it’s worth noting that the managerial profile Leeds United is searching for may be influenced by the impending ownership situation and the potential for greater investment if the 49ers deal comes to fruition.

As the whirlwind of speculation and negotiation continues, one thing remains clear: Leeds United’s next managerial appointment will play a pivotal role in shaping the club’s destiny in the coming years. The club’s faithful will be hoping the chosen candidate can help them bounce back to the Premier League at the earliest.