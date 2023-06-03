Eden Hazard’s Chapter at Real Madrid Ends Early

A Disrupted Stint at Madrid Concludes

Eden Hazard is set to bid adieu to Real Madrid. The club itself confirmed that it has struck a deal with the 32-year-old Belgian maestro to end his contract a year prematurely.

Hazard, once widely acclaimed as one of the brightest gems of the Premier League, embarked on his journey with Real Madrid back in July 2019. He swapped the blues of Chelsea for the whites of Madrid, his departure from Stamford Bridge valuing a staggering initial €100 million for a five-year contract.

Injury Plagued Tenure: The Challenge Hazard Couldn’t Overcome

The story of Hazard’s stay at the hallowed Santiago Bernabeu is one tinged with regret. A promising tenure was dashed, largely due to consistent and debilitating injury woes. His time in the Madrid white has seen him grace the LaLiga stage just six times this season, with a paltry four appearances coming off the bench. A barren run ensued, the back of the net eluding Hazard throughout.

“Real Madrid C.F. and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will be released from the club as of June 30, 2023,” Madrid announced this past Saturday.

During his spell at the club, Hazard’s trophy cabinet swelled with eight major accolades: a European Cup, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, two Leagues, a Copa del Rey, and a pair of Spanish Super Cups.

In a heartfelt message, Real Madrid said, “We want to express our affection for Eden Hazard and wish him and his entire family the best of luck in this new chapter.”

The Decline of Hazard: A Tale of Persistent Injuries and Replaced Positions

The seeds of Hazard’s struggle were sown in his inaugural Madrid season, when a formidable ankle fracture necessitated surgery and a metal plate insertion. Unfortunately, the plate only added to his woes, eventually needing removal after two years.

Hazard’s woes didn’t end there; his coveted left-wing slot was soon usurped by the burgeoning talent of Vinicius Junior. This further exacerbated Hazard’s position in the team, never quite managing to regain his former fitness or form.

In a significant move, the former captain of Belgium hung up his international boots in December, following Belgium’s exit from the 2022 World Cup at the group stage.

Reflecting on his tenure at Real Madrid in a Marca interview a month prior, Hazard expressed his sincere apologies to the fans. Describing his on-field impact as “zero”, he confessed, “I am really sorry about what has happened,” and hinted he was open to a move away from the Spanish capital this summer.