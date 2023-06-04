Chelsea’s Mount Sets Sights on Manchester Utd Move

Mason Mount Eyes Move to Manchester United

A Grand Gesture from the Blues’ Midfield Maestro

Mason Mount, Chelsea’s star midfield craftsman, is believed to have expressed a desire to bid farewell to Stamford Bridge and join the ranks of Manchester Utd. This revelation is sourced from insiders closely involved in the transfer talks.

Mount’s decision has seen him swiftly agree to personal terms with Manchester Utd, effectively setting the stage for a stunning transfer in the offing. While the terms of the fee are yet to be negotiated, the dialogue between the Blues and the Manchester side continues to progress promisingly.

Erik ten Hag’s United Prepares for Mount’s Arrival

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester Utd has been swift in agreeing personal terms with Mount, as reported by Football Insider earlier this week. The club is fervently striving to settle on an acceptable fee with Chelsea, marking the only outstanding item in finalising the transfer.

The lure of Champions League football has been cited as a significant driver in Mount’s decision to choose Manchester United over Liverpool.

Contract Talks at Stamford Bridge: A Stalemate

Mount, who is about to enter the final year of his existing contract with Chelsea, has been unsuccessful in reaching an agreement for an extension. A stumbling block appears to be his aspiration to match the top earners within his team, which includes his England compatriot Reece James.

FBRef reports that Mount’s weekly earnings currently stand at £80,000.

Old Trafford Beckons with Lucrative Promise

As per recent findings from Football Insider, the Old Trafford outfit is ready to offer Mount a tantalising £200,000-per-week wage, a significant bump from his current remuneration. The goal is to wrap up the deal by the end of this week, transforming these rumblings into an official transfer announcement.

All the latest developments have been reported by BBC Sport. Stay tuned as we delve deeper into this fascinating story of one of English football’s brightest talents on the move.

This shift from Chelsea’s midfield dynamo signals not just a change of environment for Mount, but also a change in the landscape of Premier League football. His potential move to Manchester Utd could have interesting implications for both clubs as well as the player himself.