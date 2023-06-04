Goldbridge Slams Manchester United’s ‘Disgraceful’ Cup Loss

Goldbridge’s Rant on Manchester United’s FA Cup Final Loss: A Disgrace?

If there’s one thing that’s as certain as death and taxes, it’s a colourful rant from Mark Goldbridge following a disappointing Manchester United performance. And boy, did we get one after the FA Cup Final loss to Manchester City. In a tussle of Manchester’s football titans, Goldbridge’s beloved Red Devils failed to rise to the occasion. Let’s dive into the blistering critique.

The Performance: An Absolute “Disgrace”

Understandably, Goldbridge was not a happy camper following the 2-1 loss. Describing United’s performance as “an absolutely disgraceful performance”, he lamented the missed opportunities and glaring mistakes. It’s no secret that the fiery YouTuber wears his heart on his sleeve, and his post-match rant was no exception.

“The only goal we scored was from a header onto Jack Grealish’s hand on the far side of the Box. We created nothing. Our attack was a disgrace,” he exclaimed.

Manchester City, The “Manufactured” Winners

Goldbridge did not shy away from sharing his thoughts about Manchester City either. He used some colourful words – “manufactured”, “synthetic”, “fake plastic” – to describe United’s victorious city rivals. Yet he acknowledged that City managed to “manufacture” a group of 11 players who “fight every minute of the game”.

“You can say that Manchester City are manufactured and belong on the row of Ikea with assembly required on it… but they’ve still manufactured 11 players that fight every minute of the game,” said Goldbridge.

Mentality: The Heart of the Issue

A key theme of Goldbridge’s critique was the mentality of the Manchester United squad. He questioned the drive and desire of some players, dubbing them as “quitters”.

“Some of those players don’t want to jump for headers. Some of them don’t want to go in for tackles. Some of them don’t even want to go for a pass that’s a little bit loose. What type of mentality is that? They’re quitters,” was his fierce verdict.

The Role of the Manager: Eric Ten Hag’s “Defeatist” Approach

Goldbridge spared no one in his analysis, including the manager, Eric Ten Hag. The YouTuber pinpointed a “defeatist” tone in Ten Hag’s pre-match press conference as a potential contributor to the team’s subpar performance.

“There was something Eric Ten Hag said in his press conference…that sort of was just very defeatist… that game today was meant to be better than that. It was meant to be more than that. And I just don’t think they got the message,” he opined.

The Road Ahead for Manchester United

So, where does Manchester United go from here? As Goldbridge himself stated, the team’s deficiencies are not solely a matter of talent, but rather mentality.

“We’re miles off, and this is isn’t even about talent anymore, this is about mentality. We keep getting smashed or beaten by better teams because we carry three or four quitters in our team every week.”

The journey forward for United may be a challenging one. If they’re to recapture the glory of years past, they’ll need to confront the criticisms head-on. And rest assured, Mark Goldbridge will be there every step of the way, delivering his scathing, passionate, and undeniably entertaining analysis.