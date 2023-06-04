Ugarte Bound for Chelsea Despite PSG’s Alluring Offer

Chelsea Set to Welcome Ugarte: An Exciting £60m Transfer Deal

Ugarte Opts for Premier League Over Ligue 1

After an intense fortnight of negotiation, the sought-after 22-year-old midfielder Ugarte, has finally decided to move from Famalicão to Chelsea. Despite receiving proposals from both Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Blues, the young Uruguayan international is set on joining the English club. A dream move for Ugarte, he chose Chelsea over PSG even with no European games next season.

Breaking the Bank for a Promising Star

Chelsea’s tempting offer overcomes Ugarte’s release clause of a substantial €60m, with an additional €5m based on his on-field performance. This comes despite PSG’s offer that not only matched the release clause but also offered a higher salary package of €5m per year. However, Chelsea’s €3.5m per was enough to sway Ugarte.

The Power of the Premier League

The pull of the Premier League, providing an opportunity to compete against top teams such as Manchester City, played a crucial role in Ugarte’s decision. While the prospect of an increased salary in Paris was tempting, the chance to prove himself against England’s finest seems to have held more allure.

The Next Chapter Begins

This information comes courtesy of Florian Plattenberg tweet. Ugarte’s exit from the greens and whites after two fruitful seasons, culminating in an Allianz Cup win in 2021, marks the end of a successful chapter. However, he is clearly ready to begin a new one under the bright lights of Chelsea. Stay tuned for more in-depth details on this deal, as we continue to follow Ugarte’s burgeoning career.