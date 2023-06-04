From Celtic Park to Spurs? Postecoglou’s Big Decision

Tottenham Hotspur Sets Sights on Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou: The Next Big Move in Football Management?

Rising to the Ranks: Postecoglou’s Journey to the Top

Ange Postecoglou, Celtic’s man at the helm, has surged to the forefront of potential successors for Tottenham Hotspur’s managerial void. His commendable work at Celtic has not gone unnoticed, garnering admiration from Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy and the soon-to-be-appointed chief football officer, Scott Munn.

A defining moment that potentially cemented Postecoglou’s Spurs candidacy was yesterday’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. Celtic marked their triumph over Inverness Caledonian Thistle with a resounding 3-1 victory, landing a record-breaking eighth domestic Treble.

Spurs Stepping Up: A New Era Looms?

As reported by The Evening Standard, it is understood that Tottenham Hotspur is primed to intensify its pursuit of Postecoglou. Their aim? To find a long-standing replacement for Antonio Conte, after temporary tenures by Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason.

In the midst of these swirling rumours, Postecoglou’s situation at Celtic remains intriguing. With a current 12-month rolling contract in Glasgow, whispers suggest the possibility of Celtic presenting him with a lucrative long-term deal.

Postecoglou’s Poker Face: A Tight-Lipped Approach

Despite his name being thrown around in managerial talks, Postecoglou has kept his counsel on his future. This continued silence follows a stellar season where he became the fifth distinct manager to lead Celtic to a domestic treble.

Under his guidance, Celtic stormed to a Scottish Premiership win, securing a seven-point advantage over arch-rivals Rangers, whom they defeated in the League Cup final in February. Since his arrival at Parkhead from Yokohama F. Marinos in 2021, succeeding Neil Lennon, Postecoglou has collected a total of five significant trophies, including back-to-back league titles.

Postecoglou maintained his silence on his future at Celtic, stating, “I understand all that (the questions), but I am going to be a little bit selfish here, not just for myself but my family and people around me, we have all worked really hard to enjoy this moment.”

He added, “If I again start talking about things right now that aren’t really important to me and those people around me, so I am just enjoying this and will do for as long as I can before people drag me away to talk about other things.”

After an intense 2022-23 season that saw the first Winter World Cup in Qatar, Postecoglou confirmed he will be taking a break from football. He expressed his pride in his team’s achievements and mentioned that he was looking forward to some time off.

Levy’s Mission: The Search for a New Director

While all eyes are on the potential Postecoglou move, Spurs’ chairman Levy is also set to recruit a new director of football this summer. Levy has held talks with Luis Enrique, but there are no plans to approach Julian Nagelsmann, who was dismissed by Bayern Munich in March. Meanwhile, interim head coach Mason is eager to clinch the role on a full-time basis.

This potential transfer from Celtic to Tottenham Hotspur will undeniably set ripples in the football management world, creating an intriguing story to follow. All eyes are on the future of Ange Postecoglou, as he stands on the brink of a potentially significant career move.