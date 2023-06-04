Leeds United Set Sights on Blackburn Boss Tomasson

Leeds United Eyes Jon Dahl Tomasson: The ‘Next Bielsa’ Emerging from the Shadows

The Quiet Rise of Jon Dahl Tomasson

Renowned for his relentless tactics and an extraordinary love for the game, Jon Dahl Tomasson is gradually stepping into the spotlight. From a successful stint as a player to impressive managerial stints, his journey hasn’t caught the eyes of football’s elite clubs as it ought to. Despite having a memorable career as a player for Newcastle and AC Milan, the Danish manager remained largely unnoticed. However, whispers from Leeds United suggest that Tomasson’s low profile is set to change.

Following the end of Sam Allardyce’s short reign, which culminated on 2nd June, the Yorkshire giants are primed to secure a worthy successor. The decision not to renew Allardyce’s contract after a brief stint in charge of the final four games of the season has opened doors for Tomasson’s possible recruitment.

Tomasson’s Tryst with Blackburn Rovers

Tomasson’s commendable performance with Blackburn Rovers in the 2022-23 season did not go unnoticed. Securing 26 victories out of a possible 55 games, positioned him squarely on the Leeds radar. Despite narrowly missing out on a playoff place due to goal difference, the exciting campaign under Tomasson at Ewood Park had fans and critics alike sit up and take notice.

What particularly appeals to Leeds is the Dane’s playing style. His preference for a high-tempo 4-2-3-1 formation, coupled with a high-intensity pressing technique reminiscent of the legendary Marcelo Bielsa, makes him a compelling candidate. Tomasson’s flair for these tactical complexities, also evident during his tenure with Swedish giants Malmo, has earned him the moniker of “the next Bielsa” from sources within Leeds United.

A Future at Leeds United

According to Football Insider, Tomasson is among the top contenders to fill the managerial vacancy at Leeds United. The former AC Milan forward, who signed a contract with Blackburn Rovers running until June 2025, could soon find himself at the helm of the recently-relegated giants. Blackburn are already anticipating an approach from Leeds and are looking for potential replacements.

Regardless of the new manager, Leeds United are determined to strengthen the squad, with emphasis on the left-back, central midfield, and attack positions. As the club focuses on rebuilding, it remains to be seen whether Tomasson, hailed as the ‘next Bielsa,’ will take the reins.