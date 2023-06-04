Hojlund Price Tag Revealed: Man Utd Ace Urges Big Spend

A New Dawn at Old Trafford: A Recap and Future Outlook

The final whistle of the FA Cup final marked the end of Erik ten Hag’s first season at the helm of Manchester United. Despite the 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Manchester City, the season has been a promising one for the Red Devils, laden with a League Cup victory and an all-important return to the Champions League via a third-place finish in the Premier League.

United’s Rollercoaster Season

Ten Hag’s managerial reign at Old Trafford began amidst a takeover saga that continues to unfold six months after the Glazers first announced their intention to sell. However, despite off-field distractions, United’s performances have been largely positive, leading many to anticipate an exciting era ahead.

The Timber Rumour Mill Continues to Turn

Among the continuing headlines is the club’s interest in Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. The Dutch defender, whom Ten Hag reportedly had in his sights since assuming control at Old Trafford, was seen at Wembley for the FA Cup final, reigniting speculation about a potential transfer.

In a candid conversation with Ziggo Sport, Timber confirmed his openness to a summer move. “It’s the same situation for me as last season. When I say I’m leaving, it has to fit,” he stated, leaving a trail of intrigue in his wake.

Atalanta’s Hojlund on United’s Radar

Atalanta’s young forward Rasmus Hojlund is another name frequently linked with United in the transfer news. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Old Trafford outfit are front-runners in the race for the 20-year-old’s signature.

The potential transfer price for the promising Danish forward stands at a reported £43m, a sum United may be willing to pay, given their need for additional firepower upfront. Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has admitted that it might be impossible to reject such a bid from top European clubs, noting, “I haven’t seen so many strikers as good as Hojlund at 20. There could be some huge bid for him that would be impossible to reject for us.”

Casemiro’s Call for United to Invest

Casemiro, the experienced midfield dynamo at the heart of United’s engine room, is not shy about voicing his belief that the club needs to open its purse strings this summer to maintain pace with rivals City.

Expressing his thoughts before the FA Cup final, the Brazilian emphasised the importance of top-quality additions to the squad. He believes in the knowledge and acumen of John Murtough, United’s director of football, and his staff to make the right decisions.

“When top-class players come in, quality players, it’s always welcome. But us players know that there are people who have the knowledge to do that.”

The sentiment echoed in his words is clear: the more quality players in the squad, the fiercer the competition for places, and the stronger the team’s end-of-season form.

As reported by TuttoMercatoWeb, with an ambitious manager, an expectant fanbase, and a potential summer spending spree, Manchester United’s future looks bright. All eyes now turn towards Old Trafford as we eagerly anticipate the start of the new Premier League season.