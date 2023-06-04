United’s Hunt for Ajax Star Timber Spotted at Wembley

Manchester United’s Timber Chase Spotted at FA Cup Showdown

The Persistent Pursuit for Ajax Star, Jurrien Timber

Manchester United has a notorious reputation for its dogged pursuit of top-tier talent. Their long-term target, Jurrien Timber, was recently sighted at Wembley, observing the FA Cup final. Timber, the Ajax prodigy, has been on United’s radar for a significant period, and it seems the chase continues.

United’s Second Trophy Hunt Underway

The Red Devils locked horns with local rivals, Manchester City, in a nail-biting Saturday afternoon showdown, each side vying for their second trophy of the season. As the red and blue roars echoed through the home of football, an observant fan discerned Timber walking along Wembley Way amidst the sea of supporters and a tweet by Fabrizio Romano sent Manchester United fans into a frenzy.

👀 Here’s former Ten Hag player Jurrien Timber at Wembley today in attendance for Man United vs Man City FA Cup final. Ajax rejeacted multiple approaches by Manchester United for Timber deal last summer — current contract expires in 2025. 📸 @FAFiltvedt pic.twitter.com/dWueVceaSk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2023

Old Ties Resurface

United’s current manager, Erik ten Hag, held the reins at Ajax in the previous summer, guiding the then 21-year-old Timber. Alas, the Dutch manager could not lure Timber to the Theatre of Dreams at Old Trafford, despite the young defender’s readiness to depart from the Eredivisie club.

Ajax Open to Negotiation

However, the winds seem to be shifting. According to The Mirror, Ajax is now willing to entertain offers for their talented defender. This situation has poised Manchester United for another attempt to secure Timber’s services, bolstering their star-studded line-up.

The Old Trafford Rebuild Continues

Ten Hag’s appointment at United heralded the commencement of a rebuilding phase, which already boasts a League Cup triumph. Notably, the Red Devils will feature in the prestigious Champions League next season.

Fans will be praying that United’s Saturday loss doesn’t dissuade Timber from envisioning his career’s next chapter in Manchester. Undoubtedly, the red side of Manchester yearns to welcome the prodigious defender.