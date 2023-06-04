Chelsea Shaken as City Eye Prize Midfield Asset

Man City Make Progress on Kovacic Capture

City Finalising First Summer Acquisition

In the euphoria of a recently achieved Premier League and FA Cup double, Manchester City’s gears are already grinding towards their first summer signing. It seems Pep Guardiola’s squad are set to welcome a fresh face into their ranks, none other than Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic.

Guardiola, renowned for his strategic acumen, is believed to be finalising the acquisition of Kovacic, a move further reinforcing Manchester City’s midfield prowess. The Croatian international could potentially fill the boots of Ilkay Gundogan, whose future at the Etihad remains uncertain after his decisive role in the FA Cup victory.

Kovacic’s Stamford Bridge Exit

For Kovacic, this deal could signal the end of a four-year tenure at the west London club. Chelsea’s manager Mauricio Pochettino has given the nod for Kovacic to depart, joining Joao Felix and Denis Zakaria on the list of potential departures from Stamford Bridge.

Having featured in over 200 matches for Chelsea, Kovacic’s influence on the Blues has been significant. However, as his contract nears its end with no renewal in sight, the midfielder is looking for new pastures.

City’s Confident Move for Kovacic

Reports from talkSPORT suggest City have already agreed personal terms with the 29-year-old Croatian, fuelling the confidence of their faithful supporters that the deal will soon be sealed. This follows the green light given by Chelsea for Kovacic to engage in discussions about a potential move.

Although the final figure remains up in the air, Chelsea are likely to demand no less than £30m for the former Inter Milan and Real Madrid stalwart who joined the Blues for £40m in 2019 after a successful loan period.

Guardiola’s Admiration and Kovacic’s Potential

It’s no secret that Guardiola appreciates Kovacic’s skills, now seemingly on the brink of integrating the player into his dynamic City side. Kovacic could be the first of many departures from Chelsea this summer, as the Blues attempt to downsize their squad in accordance with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Many regard Kovacic as a fitting substitute for Ilkay Gundogan, the German midfielder still mulling over his future at City with his contract expiry looming. Gundogan played a crucial role in City’s FA Cup success against Manchester United, but his subsequent comments hinted at uncertainty over his future.

“I know that, that is why I am here already seven years with all the ups and downs I’ve had so far. Nothing is decided yet so we’re gonna see what’s going to happen,” he told BBC Sport.

Guardiola, however, would surely dislike parting with a player of Gundogan’s stature, particularly after his outstanding contribution of 11 goals and six assists this season. The situation is further complicated by reported interest from Barcelona and AC Milan, all set to make attractive offers to Gundogan as his contract expiry approaches on June 30.

As it stands, City’s pursuit of Kovacic looks promising. Should the deal materialise, it would not only give City a robust midfield option but also serve as a testament to their ambitions following their double success. Meanwhile, Chelsea would be keen to utilise the funds from Kovacic’s sale to reinforce their squad for the upcoming season.