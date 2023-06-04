Everton Consider Manchester United Castoff as Scoring Solution

Everton Eyes Dutch Striker Wout Weghorst: A Desperate Need for Goals

Everton FC, in search of a resolution to their goal drought, are understood to be turning their gaze towards Manchester United’s temporary recruit, Wout Weghorst. This emerging interest from the Toffees comes in light of Manchester United’s decision not to make Weghorst’s loan a permanent fixture.

Weghorst’s Stint at Manchester United: Far from Ideal

Having made the transition to Old Trafford in January, Weghorst’s tenure with the Red Devils deviated from his season-long loan spell at Besiktas, a Turkish top-tier club. However, the Dutch striker, 30, found netting goals a significant challenge during his time with Manchester United. Despite making 31 appearances, he only managed to find the back of the net twice, and these occasions did not come in the Premier League.

Yet, it wasn’t all gloom for Weghorst. He secured a Carabao Cup winner’s medal with the Red Devils, despite the club’s final disappointment in the FA Cup against city rivals, Manchester City. Additionally, United achieved a return to the Champions League via a third-placed Premier League finish, making for an overall satisfactory season.

Everton’s Struggle: The Toffees’ Quest for Goals

Whilst Manchester United were experiencing a satisfactory season, Everton barely evaded the jaws of relegation for the second consecutive campaign. Goals were few and far between for the Toffees; with a paltry tally of 34 goals in 38 league matches during the 2022/23 season, they are indeed in dire need of firepower upfront.

Their England striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, offers promise. However, recurring injuries sidelined him for significant periods during the season. Thus, Everton’s interest in Weghorst, as reported by Jackson Cole from talkSPORT, seems well-placed.

The Dutchman’s Future: To Burnley or Everton?

As it stands, Weghorst is poised to return to Burnley, his original club before the Manchester United loan. Burnley, having secured promotion to the Premier League, dominated the Championship in the 2022/23 season. They topped the table with a comfortable ten-point gap over second-placed Sheffield United, amassing a total of 101 points.

Burnley had initially signed Weghorst from the German outfit Wolfsburg in January 2022 for a reported fee of £12 million. But much like his subsequent spell at Manchester United, Weghorst’s time at Turf Moor saw him struggle to make an impact. He managed to net just twice in 20 appearances for the Clarets, who were then demoted from the top flight in the 2021/22 season.

Could a move to Everton rejuvenate the Dutchman’s Premier League career? With the Toffees in desperate need of goals, Weghorst might just find the stage set for him to rediscover his form, should the Merseyside club decide to follow through on their reported interest.