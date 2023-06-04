Manchester United’s Maguire Sale Could Finance Superstar Striker

Manchester United Sets Eyes on Kane amid Contract Dilemma

Man United’s desire for the England skipper, Harry Kane is no secret. The Red Devils have been admirers of the forward for quite some time, the past two years presenting a vivid example. As per reports from Jason Burt of The Telegraph, there’s a resurgence in United’s interest, considering Kane’s unresolved contract situation at Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane: A Delicate Situation at Tottenham

The circumstances surrounding Kane’s future are somewhat intricate due to the magnitude of the deal and Spurs’ notorious reluctance to part ways with their key players. Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, is now faced with a rather significant decision. As Kane’s contract dwindles down to its final 12 months, Levy needs to evaluate whether cashing in on the forward, in case a suitable offer is made, would be a wiser choice than potentially letting him go for free next summer.

The optimism still prevails at Spurs, hoping Kane would renew his contract and extend his tenure at the club. However, the present hints are indicating the contrary. It appears that Kane is either prepared to see out his contract or, ideally, make a move earlier.

United’s New Boss Sees Kane as Ideal Addition

The arrival of Erik ten Hag has further fueled United’s pursuit of Kane. The Dutch manager holds high admiration for the England captain, deeming him the perfect addition to the United squad. Kane’s influence extends beyond his on-field performance. He’s recognised as a significant figure for the budding English players at United, and his camaraderie with Marcus Rashford is well-acknowledged.

The re-entry of the Red Devils into the Champions League has undoubtedly boosted their allure in the transfer market. However, a considerable concern lies in the financial aspect of the potential deal.

Financial Constraints May Pose a Challenge

With United carrying over £300 million in dues for past transfers and under the mandate of UEFA’s Profit and Sustainability rules, managing the transfer fee might pose a hurdle. Despite this, the club is optimistic about generating necessary funds through player sales. The state of the market for certain players United might consider offloading, like Harry Maguire, remains uncertain.

Real Madrid in the Mix for Kane’s Signature?

In a parallel development, the Spanish media are speculating about Real Madrid entering the race for Kane. Given Karim Benzema’s confirmed departure from Madrid, Los Blancos are in need of a frontline striker. While the Spanish media insists on Erling Haaland joining Real next summer, the inclusion of Kane in their plans appears a bit overambitious.

United’s Options for Centre-Forward

Despite the potential complications in sealing Kane’s deal, United remain steadfast in their pursuit. The England captain stands as their primary target, provided a feasible agreement can be reached. However, it’s worth noting that United is also considering other realistic alternatives for the centre-forward position.

On a concluding note, United’s focus on a left winger seems somewhat unexpected considering the recent emergence of Alejandro Garnacho. But with the Argentinian still only 18 and relatively inexperienced, Ten Hag’s inclination for depth in that region of the pitch becomes more understandable.