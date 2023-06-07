Scouting Report: Raphaël Guerreiro

Whenever a good player becomes available on a free transfer who has a wealth of experience at the top level then a lot of top European clubs will take note. In this scenario, it will come down to the player as a top team in the majority of the top leagues are interested, including the bitter rivals of his current team. A chance for one last pay day, to finally win trophies and compete at the highest level possible can’t really be turned down. Whether that is in the premier league though remains to be seen.

What’s Been Said?

A lot’s been said about Raphael Guerreiro, with his contract at Borussia Dortmund expiring at the end of the season. Bundesliga expert Florian Plettenberg has claimed that a move to champions Bayern Munich was likely after positive talks with the player and the new board wanting him. Fabrizio Romano also claimed that Atletico Madrid were front runners for the Portuguese international, whilst Nick Emms in The Daily Mail has Manchester City interested with Sergio Gomez likely to leave the club.

What Does He Bring?

A raft of experience at the top level including 63 international caps, a Nations League and a European championship victory for Portugal. Guerrerio can play predominantly as a left-back but has also played numerous games for his current club Dortmund in central midfield. The French-born player is known throughout Europe for his attacking instincts, specifically his passing ability and is a strong free-kick taker. Erling Haaland has been a historic beneficiary of his abilities and Pep Guardiola may well look to re-establish a bountiful relationship.



Stats and Info

This campaign, Guerrerio notched a highly impressive six goals and fourteen assists for Dortmund in all competitions. On a free transfer, he’s already hugely attractive and with Capology.com putting his annual salary at €3.5 million per year, he wouldn’t be expecting to be a top earner at any rumoured club. His attacking stats speak for themselves and what may also benefit City is that his agency Wasserman already has existing defenders Nathan Ake and John Stones on their books.

Price-Tag and Realistic

Ultimately this will be the players decision, but there’s a real possibility with this one. City’s focus will be on the final, but when that’s finished this seems a great way to add to their already huge squad with a smart investment. A modern full-back that can also play in midfield sounds right up Pep’s street and when it comes down to finances, none of the others can outbid them. The only concern for the player maybe playing time but if he wants trophies, it’s the smart move.