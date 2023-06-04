Real Madrid’s Bold Move to Poach Chelsea’s Top Talent

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz is on Real Madrid’s Radar

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Chelsea’s Kai Havertz as the successor to Karim Benzema’s reign.

According to German publication BILD, Madrid’s coach Carlo Ancelotti and president Florentino Perez have identified Havertz as their “dream” replacement. Given Benzema’s recent departure to Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad, this move signifies Real’s intent to secure a top-tier forward to maintain their attacking prowess.

Benzema’s Shift to the Middle East

After a 14-year stint with the Spanish giants, Benzema’s next adventure lies in Saudi Arabia. With a lucrative two-year contract promising him a staggering €400m (£346m/$439m), Benzema will now play alongside his ex-Real mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who is in a similarly profitable position at Al-Nassr.

Real’s Pursuit of Premier League Stars

Interestingly, the Spanish capital’s team had shown interest in securing Havertz’s services before his move from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea in 2020. The Blues shelled out a whopping £70 million ($91m) including add-ons for the German international. As per reports, Chelsea might be open to letting the 23-year-old leave this summer. However, Havertz is not the only Premier League star in Real’s sights, as they’re also eyeing Tottenham’s striker, Harry Kane.

Havertz has been in sparkling form, finishing as Chelsea’s joint-top scorer with nine goals this season. He is set to feature for Germany in a friendly against Ukraine on June 12, whilst his future continues to be the subject of intense speculation.

In a nutshell, Real Madrid are keen to ensure their legacy continues with a swift move to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea as they search for Benzema’s replacement. The summer transfer window promises to be exciting for both the clubs and their fans.