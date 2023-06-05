PSG Set to Win Transfer Battle as Chelsea Withdraw

Chelsea Bow Out of Ugarte Race as PSG Take Lead

The chase for Sporting’s ace midfielder, Manuel Ugarte, has taken a twist with the Blues now taking a backseat. Transfer enthusiast Fabrizio Romano is reporting this shift in the battleground on Twitter. He confirmed last night that Chelsea have pulled the plug on their pursuit, leaving Paris Saint-Germain in pole position to land the young Uruguay international.

Breaking: Chelsea are pulling out of the Manuel Ugarte race, PSG are now in the lead to sign the player! 🚨🔵🇺🇾 #CFC Player was open to Chelsea move — but PSG have offered more and Chelsea are not willing to pay well above what they consider Ugarte’s “market rate”. pic.twitter.com/XYaSuSgoAY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2023

PSG Outbids Blues

With a formidable bid outshining the offer made by Todd Boehly’s club, PSG has surged ahead in the tug of war for Ugarte’s signature. Despite the Blues’ initial willingness to surpass Ugarte’s £52 million release clause, the tables have unexpectedly turned.

At 22, Ugarte is no less than a sensation in Portugal, delivering impressive performances for Sporting in his two-season tenure. His rise in the footballing landscape has been steady, with his debut for the Uruguay national team in 2021 and earlier accolades as part of the Uruguayan Primera Division’s team of the season in 2019.

Chelsea Forced to Rethink Strategy under Pochettino

With Mauricio Pochettino stepping in as the Chelsea boss, the vision for a refreshed midfield saw Ugarte as a vital part. However, it seems the Blues may need to revise their plans and scout alternatives. Romano suggests that PSG’s bid has exceeded Chelsea’s ‘market rate,’ forcing them to reconsider their pursuit.

Ugarte was reportedly fond of the idea of moving to Stamford Bridge despite the club’s exclusion from European football in the upcoming season. Yet, with Chelsea refusing to overpay, a shift in direction seems likely.

Regardless of how this Ugarte saga will finish with PSG having a ‘match point’ and Chelsea out of the race, as of now… keep an eye again on Moisés Caicedo. 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #CFC Chelsea wanted him in January then well informed since May — Caicedo’s always been in the list *with* Ugarte. pic.twitter.com/sf6IddpalY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2023

The Stamford Bridge Summer Shuffle

This summer isn’t just about new acquisitions for Chelsea. With a bloated squad and a hefty wage bill, the Blues need a tactical clear-out. First in line appears to be homegrown player Mason Mount, sparking interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool with a £55m valuation.

The difference between Mount’s desired salary to re-commit to Chelsea and the club’s offer further complicates the situation. Simultaneously, Joao Felix has emerged as the first casualty of the planned summer clear-out under Pochettino, underlining a need for strategic balance.

The curtain has risen on Chelsea’s summer drama, with more than 10 players’ price tags up for review. The Stamford Bridge squad size needs pruning, and Pochettino is at the helm, steering the ship into a promising future, albeit without Manuel Ugarte, it seems.