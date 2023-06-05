Ornstein: Spurs Close to Snapping Up Celtic’s Postecoglou

Tottenham on the Cusp of Welcoming Ange Postecoglou

According to industry insider David Ornstein at The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur are standing on the verge of a significant shift. The North London club are just inches away now from appointing Ange Postecoglou, currently conquering all before him at Celtic, as their new head coach.

The Postecoglou Prospect

Ange Postecoglou, at 57 years young, has led an exceptionally victorious tenure at Celtic since taking over in 2021. Not only did he steer the club to recapture the Scottish Premiership title in his inaugural year at the helm, but he also succeeded in the defence, propelling Celtic to a domestic treble. A journey that started with the Australia national team, coursed through Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory back home, and made a pitstop at Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, may soon find its next chapter at Tottenham.

Postecoglou recently voiced his hesitance in committing his future to Celtic, stating after their Scottish Cup triumph:

“I anticipate enjoying this moment for the next 24-48 hours, as long as I can, before someone drags me away and takes my attention away from enjoying something that’s been hard-earned.”

Tottenham’s Search for a New Leader

Spurs have been on the hunt for a permanent head coach ever since Antonio Conte exited stage left in March. Interim stints by assistant Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason filled the void, but the quest for a new guardian to instigate cultural change and revitalise the style of play has persisted.

Arne Slot, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, and former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann were among the options considered. However, the club’s gaze seems to have settled on the Celtic boss, Postecoglou.

An Aftershock of Conte’s Departure

Conte’s departure from Tottenham was born out of mutual consent, a decision that followed his rather candid critique of his squad, branding them “selfish” in the wake of a 3-3 draw against Southampton.

His loyal assistant, Stellini, took on the mantle of acting head coach, but his time at the top was short-lived. Following a 3-2 home defeat by Bournemouth, staring down the barrel of relegation, and a hefty 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United, Stellini bid adieu to the Spurs.

Mason then shouldered the role as a caretaker coach until the end of the season. Despite his efforts, the club failed to secure a spot in European football, having claimed only two victories in six matches.

As Tottenham Hotspur edge closer to a new era under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance, fans and critics alike will be watching to see if the former Celtic boss can apply his magic touch and reinvigorate the club’s fortunes.