Ruben Loftus-Cheek Set to Exit Chelsea for AC Milan, reports Football.London

In the twilight of the summer transfer window, Ruben Loftus-Cheek stands on the precipice of waving goodbye to Chelsea, with the Italian titans AC Milan likely his landing spot and a deal between the two clubs is increasingly probable.

Chelsea and AC Milan Drawing Close to Agreement

Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s storied relationship with Chelsea, having been a part of the Blues since he was just eight years old, appears to be nearing its end. After a series of comprehensive talks that began at the close of April, a source from Football.London suggests that Chelsea is on board to part ways with the talented 27-year-old midfielder.

Loftus-Cheek’s recent applause to the four corners of Stamford Bridge, at the end of a season-closing match against Newcastle United, could very well have been his swan song for the Blues. His heartfelt farewell was met with a resounding ovation from the fans – a fitting tribute to a beloved figure in Chelsea’s midfield.

Milan: The Next Chapter for Loftus-Cheek

All signs point towards AC Milan as Loftus-Cheek’s new home. The Rossoneri are brimming with positivity about securing a deal estimated to be slightly less than £20million, especially considering Loftus-Cheek’s contract with Stamford Bridge only runs for another year.

A Summer of Change at Stamford Bridge

The departure of Loftus-Cheek is merely the beginning of what promises to be an eventful summer at Stamford Bridge. Speculation is rife about the future of Mateo Kovacic, who has purportedly engaged with Manchester City regarding a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Moreover, N’Golo Kante’s position is on shaky ground, with his contract in west London set to end this month. To cope with these imminent gaps in midfield, Chelsea has their eyes on Moises Caicedo and Manuel Ugarte as potential additions. Furthermore, the club is considering roping in Andre Onana as their new goalkeeper, with a central striker also part of their summer transfer plan, Christopher Nkunku being the prime target.