Ian Maatsen Transfer Saga: Burnley Faces Chelsea’s £20M Demand

Chelsea’s Price Tag on Maatsen as Burnley Eyes Permanent Deal

The Maatsen Price Tag: Chelsea’s Valuation

Chelsea FC has reportedly set a price on the talented young Dutch left-back, Ian Maatsen. As reported by The Evening Standard, the Blues are asking a cool £20 million for Maatsen’s permanent transfer to Burnley FC.

The 21-year-old defender has become a shining star during his loan tenure at Turf Moor during the 2022-23 season. Under the skilful guidance of Vincent Kompany, Maatsen graced the field 42 times across all competitions, playing a key role in Burnley’s triumphant journey to the Championship title and a prompt return to the Premier League.

Burnley’s Dilemma: Holding onto Maatsen

Despite Maatsen’s stellar performances, Burnley is grappling with the high transfer fee Chelsea is demanding. The Clarets are eager to secure the Dutch Under-21 international’s services on a permanent basis, but the sizeable fee poses a significant hurdle. With just one year remaining on his current contract with Chelsea, Maatsen could potentially extend his tenure at Stamford Bridge before heading back to Burnley on loan next season.

Chelsea’s Conundrum: The Cucurella Factor

Aiding to the complexity of this transfer saga, Chelsea has yet to make a firm decision on retaining Maatsen. With the new manager, Mauricio Pochettino set to take over next month, the Blues’ left-back situation is in flux, primarily due to the uncertain future of Marc Cucurella.

The Spanish left-back, who moved to Chelsea from Brighton for a whopping £63 million last summer, has had a challenging first season. Consequently, there are suggestions Cucurella might be sold or loaned out in the upcoming transfer window. If Cucurella departs, Chelsea would be left with limited options in that position with only Ben Chilwell being the other senior left-back in the squad.

A Glimmer of Hope: The Lewis Hall Factor

The youthful exuberance of academy graduate Lewis Hall, 18, offers a ray of hope amidst the conundrum. While he shone at left-back during the final weeks of Frank Lampard’s interim reign, his versatility across the pitch, including capabilities as a box-to-box midfielder or a winger, adds depth to Chelsea’s options.