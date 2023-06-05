Brighton’s Mac Allister Poised for Liverpool Switch

Liverpool Eyeing Brighton’s Mac Allister

A Transfer on the Horizon?

With reliable sources such as Paul Joyce of The Times confirming the news, it appears Liverpool have their sights set firmly on Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton’s star midfielder and Argentine World Cup winner.

Bridging the Gap: Brighton to Liverpool

Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion are believed to have engaged in negotiations for the potential transfer of the 24-year-old playmaker. With an evident desire to work under Jürgen Klopp’s leadership, Mac Allister’s arrival at Anfield could prove to be an eventful first signing of the summer for the Reds.

Contractual Aspects and Transfer Fee

The player’s contract includes a release clause, which facilitates a smooth transition. However, the monetary aspect of the deal is a matter of conjecture, as the price range varies from £45 million to £61 million according to prior publications.

A Rising Talent and His Career

Last October, Mac Allister inked a new deal with Brighton, thus avoiding a potential free transfer this summer. This was soon followed by his laudable contribution to Argentina’s World Cup victory. Despite Brighton’s reluctance to insert release clauses in their players’ contracts, the existing arrangement ensures they will not lose Mac Allister without financial compensation.

Anfield or Old Trafford?

Interestingly, Manchester United were also in the running for the talented midfielder. But, Mac Allister’s preference for Liverpool prompted United’s Erik ten Hag to seek alternatives, with Chelsea’s Mason Mount becoming the focus of their interest.

A Versatile Asset

With his high technical skills and versatile performance in midfield — be it as a No 6, No 8, or No 10 — Mac Allister is viewed as a significant addition to Liverpool’s squad. His representatives are currently in England to finalise the negotiations.

Future Transfer Strategies

While wrapping up the Mac Allister deal is Liverpool’s current priority, they are also exploring options for strengthening their midfield. Names like Khéphren Thuram from Nice and Romeo Lavia of Southampton have surfaced, especially as the club manages the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.