Enzo Maresca Emerges as Favourite in Celtic’s Manager Hunt

Celtic in Pursuit of New Manager: Enzo Maresca in the Crosshairs

Postecoglou Set to Depart for Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou, the heralded Celtic coach who recently piloted the team to an exceptional treble in the just-concluded season, is reportedly moving on. According to reliable sources from The Football Insider, Postecoglou has notified the Celtic board of his decision to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham. Negotiations around the compensation sum embedded in Postecoglou’s rolling 12-month contract are anticipated soon.

Hoops Prepare for Life after Postecoglou

Postecoglou’s imminent departure necessitates the drawing of a new blueprint for Celtic’s future. Club officials are reportedly working out a list of prospective replacements, with a keen eye on individuals who can continue the transformative work of Postecoglou.

Enzo Maresca: The Next Celtic Boss?

Standing tall among the possible candidates is Manchester City’s assistant manager, Enzo Maresca. Football Insider revealed late last month that Celtic had been keeping tabs on Maresca as a contingency for Postecoglou’s exit.

Maresca, who recently turned down the chance to manage Southampton, is not unknown to Celtic. The 43-year-old’s remarkable prowess is familiar to Celtic’s recruitment chief Mark Lawwell, courtesy of their shared history at the Etihad. Lawwell moved to Celtic in 2022 after a stint at Manchester City.

Maresca’s Assistant Managerial Track Record

The Italian’s assistant coaching career has been noteworthy, with stints at City, West Ham, and Sevilla. However, his managerial experience is limited to his time at Parma. Maresca left City in 2021 for Parma, but a challenging tenure saw him sacked after only six months, with just four victories in 14 games. However, the Hoops’ chiefs believe in his potential and see him as a fitting successor to continue the Celtic journey.